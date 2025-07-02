The Detroit Lions have become a model of smart roster construction under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, but as they chase sustained NFC contention, the need for fresh talent—especially on the defensive front—remains constant. With Aidan Hutchinson anchoring one edge and the team recently investing in the trenches, Detroit’s 2026 NFL Draft focus could once again center on finding a dynamic pass rusher to complement their star and bolster depth. Here are three prospects the Lions should be tracking closely throughout the 2025 college football season.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

Few prospects in the 2026 class have generated as much buzz as Rueben Bain Jr., who enters his third season at Miami as one of the nation’s premier edge defenders. Bain made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2023, earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, demonstrating a blend of power, quickness, and advanced pass-rush technique that fits the Lions’ prototype for physical, versatile edge defenders.

In 2024, Bain battled injuries, limiting his production to nine games, 23 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. However, when healthy, he’s a disruptive force with an explosive first step and the ability to win with both speed and strength. At 275 pounds, Bain possesses the size and physicality Detroit covets, and his relentless motor and leadership qualities have drawn comparisons to top NFL pass rushers.

Miami’s new defensive coordinator, Corey Hetherman, is expected to deploy Bain more aggressively in 2025, prioritizing upfield disruption. If Bain returns to his freshman form and stays healthy, he could cement himself as a top-10 pick and an ideal complement to Hutchinson in Detroit’s evolving front seven. NFL Mocks and CBS Sports have already identified Bain as a likely first-rounder, and his ability to impact both the run and pass makes him a perfect fit for the Lions’ defensive philosophy.

Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida

Another edge defender who should be firmly on Detroit’s radar is Tyreak Sapp from Florida. Sapp is coming off a breakout 2024 campaign, where he notched seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss, earning an elite 90.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus—ninth-best among all FBS edge rushers. At 6-foot-3 and 272 pounds, Sapp is built for the NFL, with the strength to hold up against the run and the quickness to win as a pass rusher.

Florida EDGE Tyreak Sapp (@SappTyreak) is a blast to watch.

Known for his pass rush juice, but his run defense doesn’t get talked about enough. That LSU game? Absolute teach tape.

Sapp will be a mismatch on the interior in both facets of the game at the next level.#GoGators… pic.twitter.com/Ljzwh38b8p — Bryan (@BGauvin23) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sapp’s game is defined by his heavy hands, strong anchor against double teams, and a developed pass-rush toolbox that includes a powerful bull rush and effective cross-chop move. He’s a reliable tackler who excels at diagnosing plays and finishing through contact, and his versatility allows him to reduce inside on passing downs or play the edge in multiple fronts, traits that align perfectly with the Lions’ defensive scheme.

ESPN’s Matt Miller and other draft analysts have already pegged Sapp as a potential late first-round pick for Detroit, noting the team’s need for a consistent edge presence opposite Hutchinson. Sapp’s continued development as a pass rusher, particularly if he can push his pass-rush win rate closer to 20%, could elevate him into the upper echelon of the 2026 class. For Detroit, Sapp represents both immediate impact and long-term upside, making him a must-watch prospect this fall.

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Lions’ affinity for trench talent makes Matayo Uiagalelei of Oregon an especially intriguing prospect. Uiagalelei, the younger brother of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, emerged as a force for the Ducks in 2024, leading the team with 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss while forcing two fumbles and recording an interception. His combination of size, athleticism, and versatility has earned him All-Big Ten honors and a spot on several early first-round watchlists.

Uiagalelei’s skill set is tailor-made for the modern NFL: he can line up in multiple spots across the defensive front, rush from a two- or three-point stance, and handle both run and pass responsibilities. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has praised his position versatility, stating Uiagalelei can “play a 6i or 4i” and “line up and stand in space,” making him a fit for any defensive scheme. His production, while still developing, shows a knack for big plays in crucial moments, and his physical tools suggest even greater upside as he matures.

While it’s still early in the process, the Lions’ ongoing quest for pass-rush depth and defensive versatility makes Rueben Bain Jr., Tyreak Sapp, and Matayo Uiagalelei three prospects to monitor closely throughout the 2025 college football season. Each brings a unique blend of size, athleticism, and production that fits Detroit’s blueprint for building a championship-caliber defense. As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, expect these names to remain at the forefront of Detroit’s scouting focus.