The 2024 season was one of the best in Detroit Lions history, but it ended in disappointment. Despite countless injuries on defense, the Lions finished with a 15-2 overall record to win the NFC North division for the second year in a row, and they earned the top seed in the NFC for the first time ever. All the Lions needed to do was win two home games to get to the Super Bowl, but they lost in the divisional round against the Washington Commanders.

Detroit is expected to be one of the best teams in the league again this year, and the team will hopefully be able to stay healthy this time around. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown kept things pretty straightforward when he laid out the goals for the Lions this season.

“For us, it’s Super Bowl or nothing,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said on Thursday, according to a post from Eric Woodyard.

The Lions didn't have quite as good of a regular season back in 2023, but they come even closer to the Super Bowl that year than they did in 2024. Detroit was up by 17 points at halftime of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the 49ers stormed back in the second half to get the win.

Detroit was a big favorite last season when the Commanders came to town, but the defensive injuries finally caught up to them. The Lions were shorthanded defensively all year long, but they kept finding a way to get wins because of their high-powered offense. That wasn't the case in the divisonal round. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had the Washington offense rolling, and Detroit didn't have an answer. The defense couldn't get stops that night, and the offense had too many turnovers.

After such a promising regular season, not winning a playoff game last year was a major surprise, even with all of the defensive injuries. The Lions lost a lot from their coaching staff this offseason, but all of the talent is still there, and they are getting healthy during the time off. The Lions should be one of the best teams in the league once again, and they are coming for it all.