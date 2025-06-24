The Detroit Lions have long gone past being the NFL's Cinderella surprise. They’re bona fide contenders, plain and simple. After pushing into the Divisional Round for two straight postseasons, expectations have officially shifted in Detroit. That change in perception also brings a new kind of pressure: maintaining excellence. With training camp fast approaching, the Lions have most of their roster intact. However, there's still room for one more move. And that final move could mean the difference between contending and conquering.

Measured but Meaningful Offseason

When teams are near the top of the NFL hierarchy, simply not getting worse can be viewed as an offseason win.

It would seem that the Lions' approach to the offseason was to largely maintain the squad it had in 2024. They are hoping that injuries don't become as much of a factor this year. General manager Brad Holmes retained linebacker Derrick Barnes and third receiver Tim Patrick. However, they replaced cornerback Carlton Davis with DJ Reed in free agency.

The Lions also drafted defensive lineman Tyleik Williams. He and DJ Reader should play a prominent role as Alim McNeill continues to recover from a torn ACL. Rookie guard Tate Ratledge may immediately take over for the departed Kevin Zeitler.

Perhaps the biggest challenge Detroit had to face this offseason, however, was the loss of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. They both left to become head coaches.

To replace Glenn, Detroit promoted linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard. To replace Johnson, the Lions hired John Morton. He spent the past two seasons in Denver but was with the Lions as a senior offensive assistant in 2022. These hirings are noteworthy because they should allow for a relatively easy transition. Both new coordinators have experience with head coach Dan Campbell and the culture he has created in Detroit over the past few seasons.

The Eagles showed a couple of seasons ago just how difficult it can be to navigate a double-coordinator change in the same season. Yes, there's no guarantee that Sheppard and Morton will be as successful as Glenn and Johnson were. That said, the Lions coaching staff should be firmly on the same page in 2025.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect Detroit Lions move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

The Ideal Fit

The Lions are banking on their young core, culture continuity, and strong leadership. However, they’re also vulnerable in one particular area: edge depth.

Note that they cut Za’Darius Smith and watched Marcus Davenport continue to struggle with injuries. Now, the Lions finds temselves lacking reliable pass-rushing options opposite Aidan Hutchinson. The latter has proven he can be a game-wrecker, but he's coming off a fractured tibia and fibula. The Lions can’t afford to gamble on availability or production here.

Enter DeMarcus Walker.

Walker would bring exactly what Detroit needs. That's veteran depth, schematic flexibility, and reliability. He started 29 games over the past two seasons for the Chicago Bears and has appeared in all 17 games in each of the last three years. That kind of consistency matters, especially for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Not Flashy, but Functional

Let’s not pretend Walker is a double-digit sack artist. He’s never hit more than five sacks in a single season and posted just 3.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024. That said, those stats do not tell the whole story.

Article Continues Below

Walker’s impact isn’t just about sack numbers. At 6'4 and 280 pounds, he’s a stout edge-setter who can help shut down opposing run games. He earned a respectable 62.3 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus last season and brings versatility. He has played in both 4-3 and 3-4 fronts throughout his career.

In short, he’s the kind of player who fills gaps—literally and figuratively.

The Timing Is Right

Reports suggest that Walker visited Detroit earlier in the offseason, prior to the NFL Draft. That alone indicates mutual interest. The Lions ultimately passed at the time. Still, as the roster shapes up and the edge position remains thin, the case to circle back grows stronger.

There’s still time. Teams typically wait until right before or even during training camp to make their final additions. Walker remains unsigned and available, and the Lions are one of the few contenders that still make perfect sense for his skill set.

The cost will be manageable.

A Move That Matches the Moment

This is what good teams do: They don’t panic, but they also don’t stand pat when opportunity knocks. Signing Walker wouldn’t make headlines in July, but it could pay dividends in January.

He won’t be the centerpiece of Detroit’s defense, and he doesn’t have to be. What he would provide is peace of mind, rotational strength, and valuable snaps while the rest of the defensive line gets healthy or finds rhythm. He’s done it before, and in a city hungry for more than just playoff relevance, every bit counts.

The Lions have already built something special. Now it’s about insulating that foundation with smart, strategic moves. Bringing in Walker to round out the roster could be the kind of under-the-radar transaction that championship teams always seem to make.

Don’t be surprised if DeMarcus Walker is wearing Honolulu blue by the time the season kicks off.