Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown underwent knee surgery following the 2024 NFL season but is expected to be fully ready for training camp, he told reporters Thursday.

The procedure followed a dominant 15-2 regular season that ended in disappointment with a home loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional round. St. Brown did not provide specifics about the surgery but said he anticipates being available when training camp begins in late July.

The 25-year-old is coming off another standout campaign. In 2024, he recorded 1,263 receiving yards on 115 receptions, averaging 11 yards per catch and scoring 12 touchdowns. His production earned him First-team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season and a third straight Pro Bowl selection.

Lions return core stars in 2025 with Amon Ra-St. Brown recovering from knee surgery

A fourth-round pick in 2021, St. Brown has become one of the NFL’s most consistent receivers, with over 2,700 yards and 20 touchdowns across the past two seasons. He remains the centerpiece of Detroit’s passing attack, working in tandem with quarterback Jared Goff.

The Lions are entering the 2025 season with high expectations under head coach Dan Campbell, seeking a deeper postseason run. They return much of their core roster, including St. Brown, Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6 last season, missed the remainder of the year. He underwent surgery but has since been cleared for full football activity. “I'm fully cleared,” Hutchinson said two weeks ago via the team's social media, a statement reposted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With key playmakers on both sides of the ball healthy, Detroit aims to build on back-to-back winning seasons and reassert itself as a top NFC contender.