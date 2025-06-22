Fans of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will have to buy another jersey if they want to represent his new number in 2025. After wearing No. 26 for the first two years of his career, Gibbs will don No. 0 in year three.

Gibbs admitted there was no deep or personal reason for the change other than he “hated 26.” The Lions running back chose No. 26 out of necessity as a rookie but changed it as soon as possible, he said at his youth football camp.

“I hated 26,” Gibbs said, via ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “When I was drafted, all that was available was 26, 33, 35, stuff like that, so I went with 26. As soon as I was able to change it, I changed it. I wanted one, [but] Jamo [Jameson Williams] got one, so zero was right next to it. There's no special meaning behind it.”

Gibbs added that he was worried the No. 0 would look bad on him, but he is content with how it appears on his jersey. While not certain that he will stick with the new number for the rest of his career, Gibbs is much more satisfied with No. 0 than he ever was with No. 26.

The No. 0 was worn by rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold in 2024, who will switch to No. 6 in 2025. It is unclear which player decided to make the change first.

After posting an impressive 945 rushing yards as a rookie, Gibbs elevated his game to another level in 2024. Despite sharing the backfield with David Montgomery, Gibbs ran for a career-high 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns in his second season. He added 517 receiving yards and another four touchdowns through the air.

Jahmyr Gibbs joins Lions' 2025 jersey number changes

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates a touchdown against Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field.
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gibbs and Arnold are not the only Lions changing numbers in the offseason. Detroit wideout Jameson Williams will also make a switch, going from No. 9 to No. 1. In turn, second-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. will take No. 9.

In addition to changes from Gibbs, Williams, Arnold and Rakestraw, the Lions have several incoming players who will represent new numbers. Notably, D.J. Reed will take No. 4, the same number he wore with the New York Jets, while linebacker Grant Stuard will wear No. 15.

The Lions' first-round rookie will assume No. 78, with second-rounder Tate Ratledge taking No. 69. Fellow rookies Isaac TeSlaa and Miles Frazier will wear Nos. 18 and 71, respectively.