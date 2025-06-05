The 2025 NFL season will be incredibly important for the Detroit Lions. Detroit had an incredible 2024 campaign, winning 15 games and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A repeat performance will be much more difficult without Frank Ragnow.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell paid tribute to former center Frank Ragnow during his press conference on Thursday.

“Let's start with Frank,” Campbell began. “Frank's been an unbelievable teammate, football player, man in the community. He's done it all. He will be sorely missed.”

Ragnow retired from the NFL on Monday in a move that surprised many Lions fans.

Campbell also shared one of his favorite Ragnow memories during the interview.

“One of the greatest memories I have of Frank was [in the Divisional playoff game] against Tampa Bay,” Campbell said. “Fourth and one. We run downhill with Craig Reynolds and [Ragnow's] got big boy. And he hits him and [Ragnow] kind of hits a knee and then he has to get back up and top the block. We score. Man, it was huge. That was the type of player he was. So he'll be missed.”

Campbell also declared that “we will be ready” when training camp starts later this summer.

“I've got all the respect for Frank Ragnow,” Campbell concluded. “I love him to death… Love you, Frank. Appreciate you.”

Lions add former Cardinals center after Frank Ragnow retirement

Article Continues Below

There is no replacing Frank Ragnow. But the Lions wasted little time in filling his vacant roster spot.

Detroit signed veteran offensive lineman Trystan Colon to a one-year contract on Wednesday. Colon has played for both the Cardinals and Ravens as both a center and guard.

It is a smart move for the Lions to add another versatile offensive lineman before training camp. Colon's versatility gives him a much better chance of making the final roster.

At this point in the offseason, it is impossible to tell who will be Detroit's starting center in Week 1.

The two most likely candidates to fill Ragnow's void are Graham Glasgow and Tate Ratledge.

Glasgow is a wily veteran who played left guard for Detroit in 2024. He has center experience and could easily slide over to start without much additional training. This likely makes him the frontrunner heading into training camp.

The Lions drafted Ratledge in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He does not have experience playing at center, though he did take some snaps at the position during OTAs.

Lions fans should keep a close eye on this position battle throughout the summer.