The New Jersey Devils are off to a solid start in the 2024-25 NHL season. They are 5-3-1 through nine games and have done it all without two of their top four defensemen. Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce missed the first nine games with injuries and now, the Devils have activated both.

The Devils started the season in Prague, Czechia with two games against the Buffalo Sabres. They won both of those games to start the season hot before hitting North American ice. Their hot start propelled them up until Tuesday when they were crushed by the Tampa Bay Lightning. After giving up eight goals at home, they have replenished their defensive core.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe has not announced who will be out of the lineup on Thursday night in Detroit. Simon Nemec has played well and should stay in and Dougie Hamilton will obviously stay in. Add Brandon Dillon to the group and you have a solid defensive core. Plus, Jacob Markstrom has been solid so far and should succeed behind this great defensive group.

Last season was a disappointment for the Devils. They went from Stanley Cup aspirations to missing the playoffs by a lot and firing their coach. The major reason for that was injuries.

Devils must stay healthy to have a great season

Injuries are a major part of NHL life. Every team deals with them and replacing important players with key role guys is a must-have for every Stanley Cup champion. Last year, the Devils were unable to do that when they lost their two most important players. Dougie Hamilton only played 20 games and Jack Hughes played 62. With their poor goaltending, they were not able to win games without them.

That is why the beginning of this season was so important for the Devils. While the post-Sabres results have been mediocre, banking points is the most important part of October and they have done that. The defensive replacements come in at the perfect time and should steady the ship in New Jersey.

After Thursday's game in Detroit, the Devils hop back on the plane, come back home, and host the Islanders on Friday night. Those two teams played each other on Tuesday in a game that ended 1-0. After a tough matchup without Hughes and Pesce, the defense and goalies get two easy matchups with them.

Now, the Devils are at 100% and they must stay that way to have a chance in a tough Eastern Conference.