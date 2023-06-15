Jesper Bratt was absolutely electric for the New Jersey Devils throughout the 2022-23 season — and the team is rewarding the young Swede handsomely with an enormous eight-year contract extension.

“Hearing NJ and Jesper Bratt are closing in on an 8-year extension with a $7.875M AAV,” wrote Sportsnet's Elliote Friedman. “Do the math and it’s $63M — which happens to be Bratt’s jersey number.”

It's a clever little piece of work for the Devils to give Bratt $63 million to match his jersey number in the deal after the forward was scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.

“It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said on Thursday. “I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization. We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute towards the team's long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 24-year-old had a career season in 2022-23, registering 32 goals and 73 points over a full 82 game slate. He added a goal and six points in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games as New Jersey beat the New York Rangers in seven games before bowing out to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games during the second round.

The 162nd overall pick by the Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft has played his entire six-season career in New Jersey, recording 102 goals and 276 points over 389 games.

With his new contract signed and out of the way, Jesper Bratt should be expected to put up another near point-per-game campaign with a young, elite New Jersey Devils team in 2023-24.