Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The New Jersey Devils are in absolute must-win mode when they travel to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series — and they aren’t expected to start the goalie that won them 33 games with their season on the line.

Akira Schmid was in the starter’s crease at the Devils’ morning skate on Saturday, pointing to him replacing Vitek Vanecek between the pipes for the crucial tilt.

New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said the goalie choice is a gametime decision, and that it’s a coaches decision, nothing to do with an injury, according to NHL.com’s Dan Rosen.

Schmid was the first goalie off the ice from the morning skate, lending some credence to the belief that he will start on Saturday night. The Devils certainly need a spark; they’ve looked many steps behind a powerhouse Rangers team en route to two embarrassing 5-1 losses in front of the home crowd.

If Schmid does end up starting over Vanecek, it would be an incredible vote of confidence in the 22-year-old; Schmid only started 14 games this regular season.

It hasn’t been all Vanecek’s fault, but he has not been sharp at crucial times for New Jersey, who will find themselves in an insurmountable 3-0 hole if they don’t find a way to steal a game at MSG in front of what promises to be a raucous crowd on Saturday night.

Regardless of who ends up starting, Lindy Ruff has faith in his team to win a game in enemy territory.

“This team has always been up for an incredible challenge. They’re going to battle to the bitter end. I’ve got a lot of faith in this team. I’ve got a lot of faith in the group that gave me everything they had the whole year,” Ruff said.

“They’re facing some veteran players that have been through wars. There was some frustration tonight, which comes along with not being in a battle like this [before], but this group has got a lot of heart.”