The series heads to Madison Square Garden as the new jersey devils face the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. We’re in the world’s most famous arena, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Devils-Rangers Game 3 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers defeated the Devils 5-1 in Game 2 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back to New York. Now, they are in the driver’s seat with plenty of optimism for a series victory.

It did not start off that way as Eric Haula pried a loose puck and plucked it past Igor Shesterkin to give the Devils an early 1-0 lead on a powerplay goal. However, the Rangers responded in the second period when Vladimir Tarasenko fired a shot from the top of the crease to tie the game. The Rangers tacked on later when Chris Kreider redirected a Patrick Kane shot into the net for a powerplay goal. Then, Kane again found Kreider down low for another powerplay goal, making it 301 Rangers. The third period came so Kane chased after a loose puck and backhanded it into the net for his first playoff goal with the Rangers. Finally, Kaapo Kakko finished the scoring with a goal in the third.

Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers. Conversely, Vitek Vanacek struggled again for the Devils. Kane secured his ninth career three-point game. Meanwhile, Kreider continued his playoff revival with his third and fourth goals. The team that has a 2-0 series lead has gone on to win the series 86.4 percent of the time.

Here are the Devils-Rangers Game 3 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Devils-Rangers Game 3 Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-215)

New Yorm Rangers: -1.5 (+176)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Devils vs. Rangers Game 3

TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, City, TVAS2

Stream: NHL

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils have scored a combined two goals in this series. Therefore, it is not difficult to see why they have struggled. But what has made matters worse has been the defensive lapses and the penalties.

Jack Hughes has one goal in this series but did not score or do much of anything in Game 2. Likewise, Nico Hischier has not gotten on the scoreboard yet in this series and has delivered a plus/minus mark of -1. Dougie Hamilton also has not been able to score and has a plus/minus mark of -2. Furthermore, where is Jesper Bratt? He also is scoreless in this series. These four players were the top scorers for the Devils throughout the season but have combined for one goal in two games. Thus, something has to change for the Devils to have a chance to come back in this series and win this game. The Devils took only 23 shots in Game 2 and could not garner more opportunities despite winning 56 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 1 for 4 on the powerplay.

Vanecek has played awful and is 0-2 with a goals-against average of 4.52 and a save percentage of .830. Additionally, his team has not had discipline, garnering 71 penalty minutes in Game 2. The Devils went 5 for 7 on the penalty kill and have allowed four powerplay goals in this series. Also, they blocked only seven shots in Game 2.

The Devils will cover the spread if they can score early and build momentum. Then, they must avoid penalties. Seven penalty kills are too much for any team to stomach.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers look like one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL. Significantly, the additions of Tarasenko and Kane have helped propel them to the promised land. The Rangers are scoring buckets of goals.

Artemi Panarin was quiet in Game 2 but has produced two assists. Likewise, Adam Fox has six assists. Kane has one goal and three assists. Meanwhile, Tarasenko has two goals. Kreider has four goals. Finally, Mika Zibanejad has an assist. The Rangers are 4 for 10 on the powerplay in this series.

Shesterkin is locking in, with a 2-0 record and a goals-against average of 1.00 with a save percentage of .959. Furthermore, he has not given up easy shots, and the defense is playing well in front of him.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they continue to get chances on the powerplay. Likewise, they cover if they continue their suffocating defense on the Devils.

Final Devils-Rangers Game 3 Prediction & Pick

The Devils look deflated after two blowout losses. Therefore, it is hard to believe in them accomplishing anything. Rangers take this one again.

