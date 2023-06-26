The New Jersey Devils were one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. After missing the playoffs four years in a row, the Devils broke out to finish third in the regular-season standings with 112 points, a 49-point increase from the season before. They then took out the arch-rival New York Rangers in the first round, making an already successful season even more so. Even with an ugly second-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the future looks very bright in the Garden State.

As the offseason gets underway, New Jersey is looking to capitalize on its success and improve even further. The Devils have already taken steps towards this goal by extending Jesper Bratt and Erik Haula. That's a good start, but to really move the needle, the Devils could look to the trade market.

New Jersey has been linked to several high-profile players this offseason, and for good reason. The Devils have plenty of cap space and trade assets available, so they could trade for essentially anyone they want. As a young team already on the rise, adding a bit more firepower through trade would make the Devils a surefire contender.

With that said, here are three trade targets the Devils should pursue this offseason.

3. Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins

After a record-setting regular season followed by playoff heartbreak, Boston is likely in for a rough offseason. The Bruins have less than $5 million in available cap space and only have 15 of 23 roster spots filled. With key players such as Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Tyler Bertuzzi about to hit the market, and the former two potentially contemplating retirement, the Bruins have no choice but to move out salary.

One player who is a very likely cap casualty is Grzelyck, a 29-year-old defenseman who has spent seven seasons in Boston. Grzelyck scored a career-high 26 points this season, but his average time on ice was just 17:14, the lowest since 2017-18. He was even a healthy scratch for three of the Bruins' seven playoff games against the Florida Panthers. With a cap hit of roughly $3.9 million for next season and still have decent value, Grzelyck has likely played his final game in Boston.

If that is truly the case, the Devils could be a logical fit for the veteran defenseman. Their blue line is a little crowded with Jonas Siegenthaler, Luke Hughes, Brendan Smith and RFA Kevin Bahl all on the left side. However, that defense is very young, with Bahl just breaking out this season and Hughes making his debut very late in the year. There's also Simon Nemec, the No. 2 overall pick in 2022 who has yet to make his NHL debut.

As the Devils wait for their defensemen to develop, Grzelyck could be a good option as a one-year stop-gap. He has played in the top four for much of his career and could easily do the same in New Jersey. With the asking price likely being around a mid-round pick, Grzelyck could be a good, cheap upgrade to the blue line.

2. Ross Colton, Tampa Bay Lightning

As usual, the Lightning are right up against the salary cap heading into the offseason. This offseason will be particularly tough, with Alex Killorn and Corey Perry, among others, due for new deals. As Tampa Bay tries to remain cap-compliant, one player who could be a casualty is the 26-year-old winger Colton.

If so, the Devils should be all over the New Jersey native. Colton has been an effective piece for Tampa Bay's bottom six, scoring 39 points in 2021-22 and 32 in 2022-23. He plays with a physical edge as well, something the Devils could use more of.

Colton is an RFA and due for a raise over his $1.125-million cap hit this season. That shouldn't be much of a concern for the Devils, though, as they have plenty of cap space even with some key players to sign. The asking price shouldn't be too high, either, so bringing Colton back to his home state would be well worth it.

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Now here's the potential home-run option for New Jersey. The Jets are set for a major roster overhaul this offseason, with several key players asking out. One of the said players is Hellebuyck, who has been one of the best goalies in the league recently. He has a .916 save percentage, 2.66 goals against and a Vezina Trophy in his career, and it's not often a goalie of his talent becomes available.

With this development, the Devils must strongly consider going after Hellebuyck. While Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid had solid seasons, the playoffs exposed their faults in net. With Hellebuyck in net, those concerns are completely gone.

There are some hurdles to overcome first, though. First, acquiring Hellebuyck could hurt the development of their younger goaltenders, particularly Schmid. Second, the Devils would need to extend Hellebuyck to justify the haul they'd give up to get him. While they do have plenty of cap space, that could vanish quickly if they make Hellebuyck one of the highest-paid goalies in the league, as he deserves.

Even with those concerns, the reward for acquiring Hellebuyck is sky-high. If they can land him, they become one of, if not the favorites for the Stanley Cup next season, plain and simple.