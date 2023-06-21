The New Jersey Devils have one of the brightest futures of any National Hockey League team, and they could become an immediate Stanley Cup contender with the services of elite goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The Devils “had a conversation” with the Winnipeg Jets regarding the star netminder, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported on Insider Trading on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Hellebuyck is still in his prime, and will become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL season. He's already made it clear to the Jets that he isn't interested in re-upping in Winnipeg, and mentioned he felt he was running out of time to win a Stanley Cup.

The former Vezina Trophy winner is considered a top trade candidate, as not many superstar goalies in their prime enter the trade market.

Hellebuyck is making $6.16-million next season, and his camp reportedly is looking for an upgrade similar to Tampa Bay Lightning stud Andrei Vasilevskiy; the Russian makes $9.5-million per year.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New Jersey is looking at around $26.4 million in projected cap space this summer, but they still have 11 free agents to deal with it, including prized trade deadline acquisition Timo Meier.

It will certainly be tight, but the Devils got up-and-down goaltending from Vitek Vanecek, Akira Schmid and Mackenzie Blackwood last season, and finding a way to scoop Connor Hellebuyck would be absolutely massive in taking them to the next level.

Although the Jets struggled mightily in the second half of 2022-23 and bowed out in five games to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in five games in Round 1, Hellebuyck was still excellent in the crease.

He posted a .920 save percentage over 64 contests while saving 30.11 goals above average and 33.62 goals above expected at all strengths, per Evolving Hockey.

Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy in 2020 and has been nominated for the award as the league's best goaltender three times. It will be intriguing to see where the superstar ends up, and if it is with the New Jersey Devils, they should be considered a top team next season.