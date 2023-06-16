It might not be long before the New Jersey Devils and Timo Meier agree to a long-term contract. The Devils are focused on locking up Meier after inking Jesper Brett to an eight-year, $63 million contract, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Timo Meier's contract with the Devils is also expected to be for eight years when the two sides officially come to terms. The Devils acquired Meier from the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline. It turned out to be a perfect fit for New Jersey and the forward.

“Timo knows since I spoke to him (on June 15),” Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said Friday. “He knows how much we want to continue this relationship, long term, and he's reiterated that to me … this is where he wants to be. He sees himself as a Devil and has asked his agent to negotiate an eight-year deal with us. It's music to my ears and we'll continue to kind of chip away at it, but the goal is to have Timo Meier in a Devils uniform for the next eight years.”

Meier helped the Devils outlast the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs before losing to the Carolina Panthers in a five-game, second-round series.

The Devils did file for arbitration for Meier's upcoming deal. The move means that New Jersey can technically give Meier a $10 million qualifying offer this summer. Such a scenario appears to be highly unlikely, given that both the team and the player are motivated to get a long-term contract done.

In 11 games during the 2023 postseason, Meier had two goals and two assists. He was tied for the second-best plus-minus among Devils who played more than two-thirds of the team's playoff games.