The New Jersey Devils have decided they are not done adding after the Timo Meier trade. They have struck another deal in the waning hours before the NHL trade deadline.

The Devils have acquired forward Curtis Lazar from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Going back to Vancouver is a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Lazar has had a very interesting career thus far. The 27-year-old was a highly touted prospect heading into the 2013 NHL Draft. And the Ottawa Senators drafted him 17th overall that year.

However, he has not quite lived up to the hype. The Senators traded Lazar in 2017 to the Calgary Flames, and he has since bounced around the league. The new Devils forward has also spent time with the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres in addition to the Canucks, Senators, and Flames.

Lazar is not an offensive presence, and the Devils won’t expect that from him. His specialty comes in the defensive zone, where he absolutely excels. The 27-year-old likely slots in on New Jersey’s fourth line.

This trade is the first deal the Devils have made since their massive move to acquire Meier. New Jersey acquired the star winger from the San Jose Sharks in a deal involving nine players and four draft picks.

The Devils are headed for the playoffs this season. And Lazar serves to solidify their forward group for a potentially deep run in the Eastern Conference.

The Devils are 40-15-5 entering play Friday, good for second in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey plays on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. It remains to be seen if Lazar is able to make his debut against the Golden Knights.