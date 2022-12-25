By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns have been without star guard Devin Booker the past three games due to a groin injury. They have a big Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets and it appears that Booker will be back in the lineup as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: Suns star Devin Booker (groin) is expected to return vs. the Nuggets on Sunday (10:30 PM ET on ABC/ESPN). Booker, averaging a career-high 28 points, has missed three consecutive games. Phoenix-Denver caps a five-game Christmas Day lineup. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2022

The return of Devin Booker will be big for the Suns who are expected to have as close to a full lineup as possible. They are still without Cam Johnson who is expected to be out until next month sometime, and they will be without Cameron Payne who is dealing with a foot injury. It’s unclear yet if the Nuggets will have Booker’s matchup in Jamal Murray available as he is listed as a game-time decision. In the last game Booker played before being sidelined, he dropped a season-high 58 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coming into the Christmas Day matchup, Booker has been putting up a career-high 28.0 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from the three-point line. He did a solid job helping keep the Suns afloat while star point guard Chris Paul was out with a knee injury.

The Suns had been in a bit of slump recently with a five-game losing streak, two of those games without Booker. He returned to the lineup briefly and the Suns pulled off two straight wins before he was sidelined again. They’ve since gone 1-2 and have lost two straight games. They are currently 19-14 and in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.