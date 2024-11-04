With Halloween already behind us, Christmas will be right around the corner and brands will be scrambling to release their newest creations just in time for the holiday season. It's been “scary hours” so far for the 5-1 Phoenix Suns as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and company will look to bring the long-awaited first NBA title to their city. Booker will also release a holiday-exclusive Nike Book 1 honoring one of the most classic Christmas movies of all-time.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Released in 1993, Tim Burton's “The Nightmare Before Christmas” was a box-office hit three years prior to Suns' star Devin Booker being born. The film holds up as one an all-time holiday classic and Booker even has a small tattoo of main character Jack Skellington on his leg.

His debut Nike Book 1 sneakers have been releasing steadily over the last year and the All-Star guard has rocked a number of player-exclusive iterations while on court for the Suns. For the first time, we'll see Booker pay tribute to one of his favorites movies with a clean upcoming colorway of the Book 1.

Nike Book 1 “Nightmare Before Christmas”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The upcoming Nike Book 1 will feature a soft cracked leather upper throughout the entirety of the shoe accented by an opaque outsole that will glow in the dark. The tongue will be made of mesh as we see a black sockliner matching the black Nike Book 1 table along the tongue. The highlight feature for the shoes is the stitching along the Nike Swoosh to resemble the smile of Jack Skellington, a great detail to finish a very clean shoe.

The Nike Book 1 “Nightmare Before Christmas” is set to release December 19, 2024 for an expected retail tag of $140. The shoes will be available in full sizing and are expected to release on Nike SNKRS app in limited quantities. Be on the lookout for these at your local Nike retailer as well.

What do you think of this upcoming release? Are these a must-cop?