The Baltimore Ravens started their 2025 preseason slate off on the right foot Friday night. The team defeated the visiting Indianapolis Colts 24-16 and will get back to their training camp sessions next week. Two road trips will complete the team's preseason schedule: the Ravens will travel to play the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. After that, a regular season opening date at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football awaits.

It's a pivotal season for the entire organization. The duo of GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have been in charge for a long time. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is in his prime and one of the league's best players. Running back Derrick Henry proved to be an absolute steal last offseason. The defense is loaded and ready for more.

Based on the team's first unofficial depth chart, released a few days ago, there weren't too many surprises. While there are a few positional battles going on, most of the starting lineup is locked in. The majority of the newcomers brought in by DeCosta and his staff usually need to earn their spot on the team. Two such additions are veteran cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander. Both cornerbacks are in the midst of competing for a starting role, yet the Ravens listed Awuzie as the leader at the moment. Can Alexander surpass him before the season starts?

Ravens cornerback depth provides interesting training camp battle

It wouldn't surprise anyone to see Alexander take over the role by the time the Ravens face the Bills on September 7th. However, it also wouldn't surprise anyone if Awuzie remained the starter. While Alexander became one of the NFL's best cornerbacks during his time with the Green Bay Packers, injury issues plagued his time there. His inability to stay healthy is what caused the team to part ways with him. Awuzie, on the other hand, has been mostly healthy throughout his career. He's also developed into a dependable cover man.

Either way, both cornerbacks will likely play a lot as long as they remain healthy. Veteran Marlon Humphrey will stick in the slot. Nate Wiggins, the former first-rounder, will man another starting role. Awuzie or Alexander will man the final spot. While the team has listed Awuzie as the starter right now, Alexander's playmaking ability is on another level. If he can stay healthy, it's likely that the job will be his to take.

The former Packer came into the organization with a lot of hype despite only signing a one-year deal. He's close with Jackson, as they were collegiate teammates. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and knows that he's one of the best at his position at full strength. With the quartet of Wiggins, Humphrey, Alexander and Awuzie at cornerback, Baltimore's top four at the position looks pretty deep. Although the team took a hit with the loss of Bilhal Kone for the season, this is certainly a secondary that can help the Ravens get back on top. Will they be able to get past the other AFC powerhouses and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LX next February?