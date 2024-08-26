After an impressive individual 2024 campaign and a career milestone second Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics, Phoenix Suns' star Devin Booker is poised for his best season yet. He's also been busy promoting the releases of his newest signature Nike Book 1 sneakers, which will now come in a seasonal theme for the first time ever with this spooky edition for the fall.

The Nike Book 1 has been a very popular sneaker since its release due to their wearability in the streets and their performance capabilities on the court. The subtle design and minimalist construction make them the perfect everyday sneaker, while still providing enough stability and durability to hold up as a basketball shoe. For the most part, Booker has worn his own PE versions of the sneakers with intermittent releases throughout the season.

With the new season upcoming, however, we should see a wider roll-out of the Nike Book 1 and this upcoming release is solid indication of such. Just in time for Halloween, we'll see the Nike Book 1 take shape in its first-ever “Halloween” colorway.

Nike Book 1 “Halloween”

The Nike Book 1 has been known for its unique use of materials and this pair will be no different as we see what appears to be cracked suede, cracked, leather, smooth leather, and contrast stitching throughout the primarily black uppers. The shoes feature tiny hits of orange along the BOOK tongue logo as well as the eyestays. We see skeleton-like stitching coming together to form the typical Nike Swoosh and we see a similar font spelling the “Chapter One” inscription on the pull tab. Finally, the shoes are finished in a Light Bone midsole that turns black on the inner sides of the shoe. All in all, these look like a perfect release for the first of many Nike Halloween releases for this upcoming year.

The Nike Book 1 “Halloween” is slated to release October 30, 2024 and are expected to come with a retail tag of $140. While we're still waiting on official images and official word from Nike, expect these to be a part of their upcoming releases for Halloween celebrations. They should be available on Nike SNKRS App come release day.