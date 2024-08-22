The stars of Team USA Basketball are still riding the highs of winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics and arguably no one enjoyed their time in France more than Devin Booker. Seen randomly gifting fans pairs of his sneakers and riding around town on scooters after a night at the club, Devin Booker continued his celebration of the achievement with a tease of a new Nike Book 1 PE.

Devin Booker capped off his second Olympic Gold this year after helping Team USA by shooting a team-best 56.5% from three-point range, the fifth-highest mark by any player in the history of USA Basketball. The moment was also momentous because it was Booker's first Olympic Games wearing his debut signature sneakers, the Nike Book 1.

Booker is clearly proud of the shoes as he left free pairs throughout Paris for fans to uncover and collect for themselves. Recently, he teased two pairs of exclusive Nike Book 1 sneakers to commemorate his gold medal.

Nike Book 1 PE

By now, basketball fans and sneakerheads are fully aware of the Nike Book 1 and their combination of wearability and exclusivity. The first few releases have been difficult to track down, but it's left fans clamoring for new colorways and widely available releases due to the shoes popularity. The no-frills, low top design is reminiscent of an Air Force 1, but features all the performance aspects of a top-tier basketball sneaker.

The shoes, teased on Booker's IG, feature dual colorways of white and navy premium leathers across the uppers. Both shoes feature white midsoles and icy blue translucent outsoles. The key detail is the safari-print along the Nike Swooshes appearing in a multi-color iridescent hue. There's no word on a release just yet, but don't be surprised if these remain an exclusive for Devin Booker and his accomplishment.

Booker also alluded to these as the “I'll do it” Pack – a direct reference to a Kyle Kuzma tweet regarding the selection of the Team USA Basketball roster. Booker's short response was perfect for the moment and it clearly paid dividends with the eventual Gold Medal win.

Kuzma tweets, “Anybody can be nice with the ball in their hands but can you be cool with defending and going to the corner for a few possessions?,” to which Booker responded with the perfect “I'll do it” quote. Considering his team-high performance in hitting his three-pointers and several instances where his defense made a difference, it's pretty clear Booker made good on his word and deserves the last laugh in this one.

