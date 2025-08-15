Carmelo Anthony’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame brought back memories of the Denver Nuggets’ past glory. But off the court, the franchise now faces a very different headline. Nuggets mascot Rocky has taken a surprising leap, into court. Drake Solomon, who portrayed Rocky, filed a lawsuit against Nuggets owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. The suit alleges the Nuggets violated disability laws and created a hostile workplace.

Solomon took over as Rocky in 2021, following his father’s long-held legacy. But Rocky's story took a turn during the 2022–23 Nuggets season. He developed avascular necrosis, a bone condition. Despite serious health concerns, he returned quickly after surgery. The lawsuit claims the team still pressured him and eventually let him go.

When the team learned about his need for a hip replacement, Solomon claims he was told the Nuggets would hold tryouts for his role. That came despite his health improving and medical clearance. He says this showed a lack of trust in his recovery.

The filing paints a stark picture: upon returning to work, Solomon says he faced a “hostile work environment.” Shortly thereafter, the Nuggets ended his tenure in August 2024. The lawsuit alleges this termination violated the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

Beyond wrongful termination, the lawsuit also targets the severance package Solomon was offered. His lawyers argue that it breached the provisions of Colorado’s Protecting Opportunities and Workers’ Rights (POWR) Act. The language requiring nondisclosure and nondisparagement, they say, is unlawful.

Solomon described the situation as deeply painful. He said, “I love the Nuggets. They’ve been my whole life and my family,” noting how heartbreaking the end felt.

This case revolves around key issues: the treatment of employees with disabilities, loyalty and legacy in the Nuggets franchise, and legal protection under Colorado law. As the Rocky-Nuggets lawsuit saga unfolds, it raises important questions about fairness and respect for performers behind the mascot’s persona.

Could the drama off the court cast a shadow over the highly-anticipated Nuggets’ season?