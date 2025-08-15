Aug 15, 2025 at 11:36 AM ET

The effects of the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal continue to mount. Current head coach Sherrone Moore is facing a self-imposed two-game ban as well as one game for the 2026-2027 season.

Additionally, former coaches Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stalions will face a significant penalty, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Harbough will face a 10-year show-cause penalty, whereas Stalions will face an eight-year show-cause penalty.

This means that future NCAA coaches cannot be sanctioned by moving to a different institution. On top of that, Michigan is expected to pay a $20 million fine for the loss of postseason revenue over the next two seasons.

The scandal arose from allegations that Stalions orchestrated a scheme to illegally steal the signs from future opposing teams, which would violate NCAA policy. In other words, he stole signs from opposing teams while attending their games.

Ultimately, Stalions resigned from his role at Michigan in 2023. The alleged operation took place during the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons.

Harbaugh was the coach at Michigan from 2015 to 2023. Currently, he is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The overall impact on the Michigan program

Without question, Michigan football is one of the most storied programs in all of college sports.

There could be a chance that Michigan will have to vacate wins. Already, they are being heavily sanction in recruiting, a 10% cut in football scholarships, and a four year probation.

It also fuels an ongoing discussion about sign-stealing and its connection to fairness in sports.

Plus, the possibility that this fueled Harbaugh's decision to go to the NFL.

Furthermore, it has ignited a debate about the seriousness of the infractions. Some accusing Michigan of blatant cheating. Others saying it shouldn't derail from them winning the National Championship in 2023.

Either way, this will hover over Michigan for years to come. Wherever they go, whatever they do, they got to go through it together.