Rookie centerfielder Jakob Marsee made unique MLB history during Sunday's matchup between the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees.

Going into the contest, the Marlins held a 2-0 series lead over the Yankees. Getting the win in the series finale would gift Miami their first-ever series sweep against New York, ending a decades-long drought.

Marsee made sure to help his team achieve the feat while making history of his own. He landed two hits after four at-bats, showcasing consistency throughout the series. When the series ended, he became the first MLB player to record at least four extra-base hits and four walks in his first three career games since at least 1901, per the team's communications.

With Miami winning 7-3, they made franchise history with their sweep over the Yankees, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale. They also became the first MLB club to go from 16 or more games under .500 to a .500 record since 2014 Rays, per team reporter Christina De Nicola.

How Jakob Marsee, Marlins played against Yankees

Jakob Marsee and the Marlins ended this weekend with a bang, stunning the Yankees in entertaining fashion.

The Marlins jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings. They added another three runs in the fourth frame thanks to a three-run blast from Kyle Stowers. Marsee provided the last run with an RBI triple, giving Miami the distance they needed to secure the win.

The Marlins' bullpen did a great job at fending off the Yankees' attack. They limited New York to just six hits after 33 at-bats, only conceding two home runs in the first and seventh innings. Edward Cabrera earned the win for Miami. He was on the mound for six innings, striking out seven batters while giving up two hits and one run.

Miami improved to a 55-55 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NL East Division standings. They are seven games behind the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Marlins will look to continue their winning in their next series, remaining at home. They host the Houston Astros on Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET.