The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team just yet, not by any means. But at this point, any sort of progress must be celebrated on their end. The White Sox have surpassed last season's win total already even though there are 50 games remaining in the season, thanks to their incredible 1-0 victory on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels in which Aaron Civale and the bullpen combined to throw a one-hitter.

Of course, holding the opposition scoreless and nearly hitless is moot if the team is unable to put runs on the board themselves. But thanks to catcher Kyle Teel, that was not a problem. In the second inning, Teel hit a run-scoring single, allowing Luis Robert Jr. to cross the plate. This was good enough to give the White Sox a lead they would not relinquish.

In so doing, Teel pulled off a rare feat that was last performed by one of the greatest to ever do it at his position in Buster Posey. According to OptaSTATS on X (formerly Twitter), the White Sox catcher became just the first player in MLB to catch a one-hitter (or a no-hitter) while driving in the only run/s in the game since Posey pulled off the feat for his San Francisco Giants back on August 26, 2014, when he caught a 13-strikeout, one-hit gem from Madison Bumgarner.

This, in no way, is comparing Teel to Posey as a player. Posey, by 2014, had already established himself as an elite backstop, both as a hitter and behind the plate. Meanwhile, Teel is a 23-year-old catcher who's still establishing himself as an everyday player for the White Sox.

But if Teel continues to improve his game-calling and pitch framing, as well as remaining consistent behind the plate, it's only a matter of time before he becomes a household name.

The future is now for the White Sox

The White Sox recently called up Teel from the minors, and they seem to have made the right decision, if the start to his career is any indication. Through Sunday, following their 8-5 loss to the Angels, Teel is slashing .267/.370/.376 while playing solid defense behind the plate.

Teel showed a penchant for getting on base in the minors, and it has translated to his short stint for the White Sox thus far. He was one of the crown jewels they received from the Boston Red Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade, and he's quickly showing why.