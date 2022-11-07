Diablo 4 release date might be in April 2023

Diablo 4’s release date may have been revealed, although not officially, to be in April 2023.

Just as a disclaimer, Blizzard, as of the writing of this article, has not revealed the true release date for Diablo 4.

As discussed in the latest XboxEra podcast, Diablo 4 might have an April 2023 release date. This is from their sources, stating that the game will most likely have an official reveal at The Game Awards this coming December 2022. They further explained that pre-orders of the game will most likely start around that time as well. Other than this, an open beta will also likely happen around February 2023. Afterward, the game’s release will happen in April. WindowsCentral “tentatively corroborates” this report in their own article. This is thanks to their own proven sources.

Breaking: An internal document image has leaked revealing Warzone 2 launch date as November 16th Image shared on r/classicwow Reddit pic.twitter.com/JUe3fx1G0M — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 16, 2022

This information regarding Diablo 4’s pre-order date is not new news. In an image shared on a Reddit post. a supposed internal document leaked, showing various dates for various franchises. This includes World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, and the aforementioned Diablo 4. According to the document, the pre-order of the game starts on December 8, 2022, during The Game Awards.

Of course, as we mentioned at the start, these are all speculation from rumors and leaks and are not facts. It gives a general idea as to when the game might come out but is not definite information. Should some news come out regarding the game’s exact release, as well as any pre-order dates and the like, we will make sure to update you.

Although we are not definitely sure about when Diablo 4’s release date, we are at least sure about some of the information about the game’s classes, skill trees, and more.

