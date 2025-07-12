Jaylen Brown might have held back in real life, but on Kyrie Irving’s marathon Twitch stream, he let the jokes fly. On July 11, the Mavericks guard kicked off a 24-hour stream packed with cameos and laughs, and his old Celtics teammate didn’t disappoint. When the conversation turned to which game they'd play together, Brown suggested 2K. That naturally led to one of the most common locker-room gripes in the league: 2K ratings, per EssentiallySports.

“Let’s get right into it, what’s your rating?” Kyrie asked with a smirk. That’s when Brown lit up. “I just ran into Ronnie in the elevator on the way up here. I should have packed him up for real.” Kyrie immediately cut in like the older brother in a buddy comedy: “Stop it. That’s not even—stop it. Why didn’t you press him then?” Brown grinned, tossed a light “Shout out to Ronnie,” and tried to keep it moving.

Jaylen Brown said that he should’ve “packed up” Ronnie 2K after running into him in the elevator on Kyrie’s stream😭 pic.twitter.com/7fIfYMBPmk — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

But Kyrie wasn’t letting it slide. “Now you wanna big him up?” he laughed. “If you wanna say get that s— together, bro, say that. Get your s— together, bro.”

It was a moment that resonated with fans and players alike. Brown's frustration mirrors what plenty of pros feel. For all the glory NBA2K has earned, its player ratings still stir up more controversy than most All-Star selections. Ronnie2K, the longtime face of the brand, always ends up being the easiest target, fair or not.

Luka’s 4 a.m. Cameo

The stream had more than just banter. Luka Doncic, Irving’s ex-teammate, popped in via FaceTime and hit him with a loud “Streamer! Streamer!” Luka, calling from Europe, tried to hide his face from fans but couldn’t resist the fun. “It’s 4 a.m.,” he said sleepily. Still, he stayed up long enough to promise a donation to the cause Irving supported.

Between Jaylen Brown’s jokes and Luka’s surprise, Irving’s stream turned into a good time of friendship, gaming, and some very real thoughts on 2K’s flaws. Whether Brown ever packs up Ronnie2K remains to be seen, but our money is on Brown.