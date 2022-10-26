Diamond Miller headlines 3 most intriguing players to watch in NCAAW season

The NCAAW season is looming and the power structure at the top of it has a few new faces heading into the 2022-23 campaign. Established programs are trying to keep their spot at the top of the hierarchy while others want to prove their top-25 ranking wasn’t a fluke. All of that is made possible by the stars that create the pathway to March. Here are some intriguing names to look out for weeks away from the return to college women’s hoops.

Diamond Miller, Maryland

2022 stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.4 SPG, 44.9 2P%, 31.6 3p%

Miller could very well be the gem of the 2023 WNBA draft. The six-foot-three guard fits the mold of a modern two-way wing who can torch teams in transition and be a hawk on the perimeter. Miller had an up and down 2021-22 season after battling injuries and had to get surgery this past summer. She is hoping to return to her 2020-21 form where she averaged 17.3 PPG and ranked in the 94th percentile in points per possession in the half court.

Miller’s one of one athleticism is must-see T.V. but it’s the team around her that is going to test her versatility. Now without Angel Reese and Mimi Collins, Maryland’s roster turnover from last season leaves Miller tied for the tallest member on the team. Head coach Brenda Frese recognizes the team is going to have a new identity compared to last year.

“We often talk about playing positionless basketball,” Frese said during Maryland’s media day. “You’re going to see it this year from us.”

Miller is going to be able to showcase her versatility this season while being the anchor of the offense. With some of the bigger names in college basketball out of her path, the Terrapins are going to lean on Miller to lead them in a loaded conference.

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul

2021 stats: 21.9 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 2.7 SPG, 1.8 BPG, 55.4 2P%, 23.3 3P%

Out of the five players named to the Associated Press’ preseason All-America team, Morrow was the only non-senior. The sophomore put the nation on notice last year when she recorded numbers only upperclassmen are supposed to tally. She broke 13 BIG EAST records and recorded the second-most double-doubles in the country. As a result, Morrow was a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year awards as a freshman.

DePaul head coach Doug Bruno eased her into the offense last year and didn’t overwhelm her with too much responsibilities. Morrow was also surrounded by senior guards of the likes of Lexi Held, Sonya Morris and Deja Church. They are all gone now which could open up Morrow taking on more playmaking duties. Coming out of Simeon High School, Morrow established herself as a three-level scorer who can create for her teammates in transition. She wasn’t asked to do that last season but given Bruno’s small ball style of play, Morrow could potentially be more utilized as a secondary facilitator this season.

DePaul received 19 votes from the A.P.’s preseason top-25 women’s basketball rankings. That is largely due to Morrow’s stardom in the making and she has a chance to propel them past the backend of the top-25.

Azzi Fudd, UConn

2021-22 stats: 12.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.0 APG, 49.5 2P%, 43 3P%

Coming off the news that UConn would be without Paige Bueckers this season, the A.P. listed the Huskies outside of the top-five for the first time since the 2006-07 campaign. The loss of Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady, who dislocated her patella in her right knee, leaves the rest of a talented squad to prove they are better than their “low” ranking indicates.

That leaves Fudd, Aaliyah Edwards, Caroline Ducharme and Dorka Juhász as the only returning players on the roster. All of those players are intriguing but Fudd stands out amongst the pack. Her shooting ability on and off the ball is what will keep the Huskies afloat on offense this season. On 63 attempts coming off screens last season, Fudd made 54% of them. She also connected on 42.4% of her spot up opportunities, according to Synergy Sports.

UConn already lost a lot of size in the front court after seeing Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Christyn Williams and Evina Westbrook leave for the WNBA draft. Having a ceiling raiser like Fudd for the entirety of the season will be crucial for the Huskies to continue their tradition of excellence.