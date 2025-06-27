Every year there are quality players that fall to the second round of the NBA Draft for various reasons. Sometimes it’s just simply the fact that there are only 30 first round picks and a good number of impact players. One of those players who fell to the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft was former Creighton star Ryan Kalkbrenner who was selected by the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets selected Ryan Kalkbrenner with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and following the announcement, Creighton’s social media account lit up in celebration of hearing their former star’s name called.

https://x.com/BluejayMBB/status/1938396509105500218

Article Continues Below

Kalkbrenner had been one of the better center prospects in the draft, and the Hornets were certainly in need of frontcourt depth following their draft night trade of Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns. After Kalkbrenner’s name was not called during the first round, it was almost guaranteed that he would be selected early in the second round.

Given the Hornets’ current roster, it’s not inconceivable to think that Kalkbrenner could get immediate playing time this upcoming season. During his final season at Creighton, he appeared in 35 games at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.7 blocked shots with splits of 65.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kalkbrenner spent all five of his college basketball seasons playing for Creighton. By his sophomore season, he was a permanent fixture in the starting lineup. He improved every season with the Bluejays until he put up career numbers his fifth year. In his final season, Kalkbrenner’s points, rebounds, assists and three-point percentage were all career highs.

He’s an efficient scoring threat around the basket and a defensive force as well, evidenced by his multiple Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards. He can also step out and space the floor with his three-point shooting.