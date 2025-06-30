It appears an NCAA college basketball video game could be coming from EA Sports after bringing back College Football.

EA Sports dropped the bombshell tease on Monday, June 30, 2025. They posted an image of a basketball with their logo on it, and the caption read, “Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back.”

This is huge news for college basketball fans. It has been over a decade since the last college basketball video game came out from the game studio.

When did EA Sports' last NCAA college basketball game come out?

It has been nearly 16 years since the last NCAA Basketball game came out from EA Sports. NCAA Basketball 10 was released on November 17, 2009, before the series' hiatus.

Blake Griffin was the cover athlete of the game. He retired in 2023 after playing in the NBA for over a decade. During his career, Griffin played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics.

EA Sports then discontinued the game after the 2010 edition. It would go on the shelf for over a decade until now. EA appears to be bringing it back.

The move should not come as a surprise to fans. EA recently brought back their college football series in 2024 with EA Sports College Football 25.

It was the first college football video game to come out in 14 years. NCAA Football 14 was released in July 2013, and then the series was put on the shelf for a while.

Luckily, the revival was a success for the studio. College Football 26 is set to be released on July 10, 2025. The series will likely continue to go on for as long as players buy the game.

Fans will have to wait and see when EA Sports announces more details regarding their NCAA college basketball game. It will probably come out sooner rather than later. If they follow the release cycle of the last games, it could come out in November 2025.