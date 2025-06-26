Night one of the 2025 NBA Draft was an exciting one for the Illinois basketball program as the Fighting Illini had two players drafted in the first round. Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley were both selected on Wednesday night, and to make the situation even cooler, they were taken on back-to-back picks. Jakucionis was selected by the Miami Heat with 20th overall pick, and Riley was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 21st pick. He was then immediately traded to the Washington Wizards.

Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley both spent just one season with the Illinois basketball program, and now they are going pro. It was a cool moment for them being drafted back-to-back.

“That's crazy, to be honest. Like last year, I didn't expect that it would be this moment, like you said, going one after another, and I'm so happy for him,” Jakucionis told Andy Katz on Wednesday night. “I'm so happy that we both made it. But like I said, it's just the beginning for something new, and I just want to start working.”

This past season didn't go to plan for Illinois, but there were still a lot of bright moments. Riley and Jakucionis gave their all to the Fighting Illini.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Basketball News
Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Fiserv Forum.
Illinois basketball news: Brad Underwood’s promise after former players drafted back-to-backJake Faigus ·
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts talks to media before practice at Amalie Arena.
South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts supports boyfriend Colin Murray-Boyles at NBA DraftJess Koffie ·
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Amalie Arena.
Dawn Staley makes ‘sneaky’ Chloe Kitts-Colin Murray Boyles joke during draftZachary Draves ·
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts with center Khaman Maluach (9) during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Duke standout Cooper Flagg’s reaction to Khaman Maluach going to Suns is pricelessMiguel La Torre ·
Featured image Kasparas Jakucionis
Illinois basketball guard Kasparas Jakucionis’ NBA Draft fall leads to back-to-back Illini momentDylan Fine ·
Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) drives against Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena.
NCAA makes massive change to college basketball scheduleGuillermo Guajardo ·

“I feel like, you know, the one-and-done area, I feel like we did it, me and him,” Riley said. “Together we fought through and we did our best for Illinois.”

Will Riley wasn't perfect for Illinois as there were some rough stretches that he went through, but he always battled through it, and now he is going to play in the NBA. He is grateful for the entire experience.

“I feel like adversity is the best way to put it, and I feel like I dealt with it, and I feel like I'm a strong person for it,” he said. “So I feel like it was very good for me as a human being.”

Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley both had outstanding seasons for the Illinois basketball team, and now they can officially say that they were first-round draft picks. The future is bright for both of these young players.