On Wednesday, Auburn basketball standout Johni Broome was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. The second-round pick received special recognition from his alma mater on their X page.

“Big time! Johni is heading to the City of Brotherly Love!” Auburn posted.

Broome finished his career at Auburn (2022-2025) with numerous accomplishments. Among his honors included being named the SEC Player of the Year, a Sporting News Player of the Year, and earning All-American honors.

Broome was also a Karl Malone Award Finalist and was named to the SEC All-Tournament team. This past year, Auburn made it to the Final Four before losing to the eventual champion, the Florida Gators, 79-73.

Broome finished the season averaging 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds. Before attending Auburn, he studied at Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky, from 2020 to 2022.

He tore his ACL during a practice, which delayed the start of his first season. Eventually, Broome became a nine-time Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week, as well as the OVC Tournament MVP.

In the conference title game, he scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in an 86-71 win over Belmont. In his first year, Broome averaged 13.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

What Johni Broome brings from Auburn to the 76ers

Additionally, Broome will join VJ Edgecombe on the 76ers. He will also play with veterans Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, and Andre Drummond.

In terms of skills, Broome brings with him the notion of being a complete player. He can score and rebound, has an intense basketball IQ, and is an effective playmaker.

There are even attempts to draw a comparison between Broome and contemporary players. At the NBA Combine, Broome evoked comparisons to Nikola Jokić despite registering a low vertical jump of 24.5 inches.

Jokic had the lowest vertical jump at 17 inches. Among the areas needing improvement include versatility, shooting consistency, and defensive quickness.