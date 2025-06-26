South Carolina women's basketball player Chloe Kitts is no stranger to being front and center, but at the 2025 NBA Draft, she made sure the spotlight was on her boyfriend and new Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles as he took his first steps into the pros.

When the No. 9 pick rolled around and Toronto called Murray-Boyles' name, the South Carolina couple were captured on camera in a heartwarming embrace. Kitts was then seen rocking a Raptors cap with her striking red gown, making it difficult not to steal all the attention away from the man of the evening after it went viral on social media.

Chloe Kitts is ready to support the new Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles pic.twitter.com/LtmktFiWQF — Lulu Kesin (@LuluKesin) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kitts will be preparing for her own Draft Day moment in another couple of years, and if her collegiate production so far is any indication, her excellence on the court might land her a coveted spot in the WNBA and a chance for Murray-Boyles to return the favor one day. The 20-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in her sophomore year.

The pair have been dating since 2023 but made their relationship public in December 2024.

Collin Murray-Boyles clarifies viral moment

Kitts wasn't the only one who set social media ablaze during the 2025 NBA Draft. Murray-Boyles was caught on video dropping an F-bomb right after hearing his name called at ninth overall. The clip immediately spread online, drawing concerns from Raptors fans and jokes from many others, and even hilarious reassurance from the team itself.

When asked about the “incident” later on, the South Carolina native set the record straight right away and let NBA fans know that he didn't mean anything negative.

“[It was] just disbelief. What I said was not a bad thing by any means. Thankful,” Murray-Boyles said. “A lot's going through my mind, but just really, really, really excited for the future. That was a surreal moment to hear my name called by this organization that has a good history and has really good players right now. It was a crazy moment.”

Now that the air has been cleared, South Carolina alum Murray-Boyles is ready to shift his attention to fitting into the Raptors' forward rotation between breakout star Scottie Barnes and the debuting Brandon Ingram.