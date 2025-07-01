North Carolina will have a new athletic director next year. Tar Heels AD Bubba Cunningham plans to step down in summer 2026, per NBC Sports. Steve Newmark will be the school's next athletic director.

“As part of my last contract extension, I committed to working with University leadership on a succession plan that would positively position Carolina Athletics and our 28 teams for the future,” Cunningham said in a school news release. “I appreciate the opportunity to extend my contract and enhance my role in a way that will allow me to continue to support our outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff as we transition and navigate the changing athletics landscape. I am excited for the future.”

Newmark is the president of Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing. It is an organization that works with NASCAR.

“Like many passionate Tar Heel fans, avidly following UNC Athletics has represented a special and unique bond with my family and friends since childhood, and I recognize the role it serves for the University, alumni, community and broader fanbase,” Newmark said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Bubba and the entire Tar Heel Nation to continue to elevate UNC's status as a premier brand in college sports with top-tier programs across the board, and with student-athletes who represent North Carolina's flagship institution with class on and off their respective playing fields. With collegiate athletics undergoing massive changes at all levels, UNC is well positioned to take advantage of the new landscape.”

Cunningham plans to stay at North Carolina, as a senior advisor. He has been the school's athletic director since 2011.

Bubba Cunningham issued a lot of change to the North Carolina football program

Perhaps Cunningham's most notable move as AD was to hire Bill Belichick. Belichick now leads the North Carolina football program, after the school decided to part ways with Mack Brown. Belichick is about to start his first season at North Carolina. He won several Super Bowls in the NFL, while coaching the New England Patriots.

Cunningham also was responsible for the hiring of Hubert Davis, to lead the North Carolina basketball program. Davis replaced legendary coach Roy Williams, who stepped down after the 2020-21 season. Davis took North Carolina to a national championship game, but hasn't won a title yet at the school.

During Cunningham's tenure, the school has won multiple national championships in several sports. This includes in men's basketball, after Williams won the national championship in 2017.