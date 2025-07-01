After a awe-inspiring senior year with Alabama State, TJ Madlock earns an NBA opportunity with the Detroit Pistons. Madlock has signed with the Detroit Pistons’ NBA Summer League team, looking to make a great impression and possibly earn his way onto the main roster. he's the second HBCU player to earn an NBA opportunity, joining Steve Settle III who signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Miami Heat.

Alabama State head coach Tony Madlock, who is also his father, was complimentary of Madlock in a statement, saying, “We are so excited for TJ and this amazing opportunity. It continues to shine a light on Alabama State University, our basketball program, and all HBCU's. I am so proud of him and so blessed to be his father and coach. He has made Hornet Nation proud.”

Madlock joined Alabama State in 2021 after initially playing for South Carolina State, where he earned All-MEAC honors during his freshman year. After his father TJ was named head coach of Alabama State, he transferred to the Hornets and let an undeniable mark.

Throughout his time at ASU, Madlock developed a reputation as a versatile player, starting 127 of the 128 games he played. A two-time All-SWAC performer, he averaged 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He also showcased his playmaking abilities with 281 assists throughout his career. By the time his college years were over, Madlock had compiled a stellar stat line of 1,676 career points and 759 rebounds.

In a miraculous season, Madlock led the Hornets to a SWAC Tournament title and securing the program’s first automatic berth in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship since 2011. Also, in a move that captured the sports world, he was a key contributor in Alabama State earning their first-ever March Madness victory, defeating St. Francis University 70-68 in a nail-biting First Four matchup. Madlock contributed 11 points and seven rebounds in the historic win.

Now, Madlock looks to continue his basketball journey in the NBA Summer League and become the latest HBCU player to make it in the league.