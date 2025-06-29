The New York Knicks’ search for Tom Thibodeau’s replacement has led them to a range of current and former NBA coaches. They have interviewed names such as Mike Brown, James Borrego, Taylor Jenkins, and Micah Nori.

Now, the search seems to have taken the Knicks outside the traditional NBA pool, with South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley becoming the latest to interview for the job. A three-time NCAA champion and four-time Naismith Coach of the Year, the news led to social media users immediately finding the funny side of things, including Towns himself, who shared a post poking fun at his own expense. 

“Dawn Staley when KAT picks up his 3rd foul in the first quarter,” one user posted.

Towns had a difficult postseason and was at the receiving end of a similar type of criticism throughout his career. The Knicks have made a reputation for committing silly fouls, especially early in games. However, instead of being offended by the post, the 29-year-old Dominican-American responded with a laughing emoticon. 

Towns’ tendency to commit silly fouls early in games did cost the Knicks dearly in the postseason. He committed a total of 21 fouls across five games, committing an average of 4.2 fouls per game. He spent considerable time on the bench due to foul trouble, which led to several crucial momentum shifts as New York lost the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

As a matter of fact, Towns was even criticized by the likes of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal for his tendency to commit silly fouls on Inside the NBA. Regardless, he did see the funny side of things, even as the Knicks continue their search for their next head coach. 

Staley becomes the latest entry in a shortlist which reportedly includes Taylor Jenkins, Mike Brown, and Micah Nori, each of whom has previous NBA experience. Further, Staley is under a $25.25 million contract with South Carolina through 2030. That could further complicate negotiations as New York attempts to replace a coach who landed them their best finish in 25 years.