An NL West showdown will soon be in the works as the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants in the heart of The Bay. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick will be revealed.
Entering play, the Arizona Diamondbacks sit two games under the .500 mark at 9-11 overall and have managed to lose three out of their last four games. Certainly, it hasn't been the dream start that Arizona was hoping for to begin the season, but there is plenty of time for them to steer the boat in the right direction. Getting the start will be newly acquired lefty Jordan Montgomery who will be making his first appearance as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. At the end of March, Montgomery signed a one-year, $25-million dollar contract with the D-Backs as the team attempted to bolster its starting pitching staff.
Meanwhile, the Giants also come into play with an identical record as the D-Backs at 9-11. The twist? It has been San Fran that recently reeled off back-to-back wins over the Miami Marlins and even Arizona after it was the Giants that blanked the Diamondbacks in game one of this four-game set by a score of 5-0. Equipped with a 4-3 record in front of their home fans, San Francisco will call upon a fellow lefty of their own in Blake Snell. Thus far, Snell has gotten off to a rough start to his regular campaign with a 0-2 record and 12.86 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +108
San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -126
Over: 7.5 (+100)
Under: 7.5 (-122)
How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants
Time: 10:15 ET/7:15 PT
TV: MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win
At first glance, both starting pitchers that are slated to set forth on the pitching mound first are still inching towards finding a way to hit on all cylinders. Of course, Montgomery hasn't pitched since Spring Training and Snell appears to not have settled in with his new ball club as of yet. With that being said, Friday's showdown may be up to each respective offenses to come up clutch in critical moments of this matchup.
For Arizona, the bats haven't missed a beat since their magical run to the World Series last October. At the moment, the Diamondbacks have scored the third-most runs in baseball and are led by dynamic middle infielder Ketel Marte. To put it frank, Marte is a nightmare matchup for any pitcher he comes across. As a switch hitter, the 30-year-old is raking an eye-popping .321 average and is even demonstrating some elite pop off the bat with five early home runs on the year. If this game ends up being a nail-biter in the later stages, then don't be surprised if it's Mr. Marte who ends up stringing together a clutch base hit to put his team on top.
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
After not signing with the Giants until March 18th, it is safe to say that Snell was a little late to the party when first arriving with the club. Unfortunately, his pair of starts to begin the year have left much to be desired including coming off getting walloped by the Tampa Bay Rays for seven runs on six hits surrendered in just four innings pitched. Clearly, San Francisco will need their southpaw to revert back to his old days.
Even more so, the bigger question that presents the Giants entering play is whether or not they can generate enough offense in pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, San Fran will not simply win this game by stringing together poor at-bats at the plate. When looking at the bigger picture, the Giants offense ranks in the middle of the pack in comparison to their MLB peers. Then again, the Giants certainly looked the part offensively in their 5-0 victory over the D-Backs on Thursday.
Not only was starter Logan Webb dominant in his start, but the offense came away with eight hits as well as putting up a four-run spot in the bottom of the eighth frame. When it came to runners in scoring position, the Giants excelled in this statistic as they went a combined 3-9 last time out. As long as San Fran consistently stays ahead in the count and delvers some clutch ABs, then they may be treating the home faithful with a second-consecutive victory over their division rivals.
Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick
With both sides deadlocked in the standings, don't be surprised if this contest has a little extra juice to it. At the end of the day, Montgomery is going to be more than pumped for his first start of the season in his debut with the Diamondbacks. As underdogs, taking Arizona to cover the +1.5 run spread seems like a lock.
