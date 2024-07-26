It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Giants.

The 2024 National League West has the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers at the top, followed by the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks battling for a National League wild card spot. Then come the San Francisco Giants, who have stumbled out of the blocks after the All-Star break and are several games under .500. It is very hard to see a playoff path for the Giants, who spent big on Matt Chapman and Blake Snell in the offseason but have come up short due to a roster which just can't provide consistent offense. San Francisco needs to go on a 15-5 tear in a 20-game stretch to give itself a real shot at the playoffs and at least put itself in position to make a push come Labor Day weekend. Time is running out quickly for the Giants, who lost multiple close games to the Dodgers this week and have not gotten much help from the back end of their bullpen, which has been almost as disappointing as the batting order. San Francisco — if it wants to harbor realistic playoff aspirations — must sweep the Rockies at home this weekend and use that as a springboard for a big month of August.

The Colorado Rockies are already in “play out the string” mode. Once again one of the worst teams in the National League, the Rockies know they won't be playing postseason baseball and won't even have a chance to make things interesting in late September. They are already in a position where they can play spoiler and nothing more. They successfully spoiled the Giants' start to the second half last weekend by taking two of three from San Francisco at Coors Field. This is the return engagement in the Giants' home park.

Rockies-Giants Projected Starters

Kyle Freeland vs. Kyle Harrison

Kyle Freeland (2-3) has a 5.63 ERA. He hasn't pitched a lot this season due to recuperation from injury, but he looked really good in his most recent outing against the Giants last weekend at Coors Field. Can he contain the Giants two starts in a row? If he can, that will give him confidence for the remaining two months of the season.

Last Start: Saturday, July 20 versus the San Francisco Giants: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 5 starts, 24 IP, 41 H, 25 R, 5 HR, 9 BB, 19 K

Kyle Harrison (5-4) has a 3.86 ERA. He has been a decent pitcher for the Giants, but the problem is that with a below-average offense, being decent often isn't enough to win games. Harrison needs to reach his full potential in order for the Giants to improve. That doesn't mean Harrison is failing; it merely means he has to be great for this flawed San Francisco team to win.

Last Start: Friday, July 19 versus the Colorado Rockies: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 42 2/3 IP, 45 H, 18 R, 3 HR, 10 BB, 40 K

Here are the Rockies-Giants MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Giants Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +142

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Rockies vs Giants

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Kyle Freeland pitched well last week versus the Giants. He can do so again. San Francisco just can't hit very well, and the Rockies won last weekend's three-game series. They aren't an obvious underdog in terms of their ability to stand up to the Giants.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants should be able to get to Kyle Freeland this time. They won't be dominated twice in seven days by a mediocre pitcher.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick

These are not good teams, and it's always recommended to stay away from bad-team games unless you see an amazing angle.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5