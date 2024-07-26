Not often does one of the biggest free agents of the previous MLB offseason become available for trade the same year he signs a contract. Less than a week before the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly listening to offers for reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

The past eight months have been a rollercoaster for Snell since the end of his 2023 season. He went from being labeled one of the league's best pitchers to waiting out a market his agent seriously overestimated, only to sign a two-year contract with an opt-out a week before Opening Day. What followed was a 9.51 ERA in his first six starts and two stints on the injured list before July.

It appeared that teams were smart in staying away from Snell while the Giants struck out on a potential home run signing. As the calendar approaches August though, Snell is pitching like the ace San Francisco expected him to be, and his track record shows he'll get better as the season progresses.

Since returning from a month-long absence with a groin strain, Snell allowed two earned runs in three starts, tossing two quality outings. He spun five shutout innings in his first game back and followed it with seven scoreless in his next appearance, allowing one hit in each. Snell will carry his 1.00 July ERA into his final start of the month on Saturday.

It could also potentially be Snell's final start with the Giants. The game is expected to be loaded with scouts hoping to see another stellar outing from the 31-year-old. His contract brings some complications for both the Giants and the inquiring teams, but Blake Snell could be a prized acquisition before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox being involved in trade discussions for a top pitcher at the 2024 deadline was not anticipated, yet here we are days out from the MLB trade deadline and Boston is in a position to make such a move. The Red Sox are in the thick of the American League playoff race. Adding Snell would increase their chances of making it out of the group.

Boston's rotation has been phenomenal this season and is one of the main reasons they are in contention for a playoff spot this late. Red Sox starters have accumulated the seventh most fWAR and have the eighth-ranked ERA in Major League Baseball. While they've returned to Earth a bit over the last six weeks, the Red Sox still have confidence in their current rotation.

Although the Red Sox have been reluctant to spend loads of money over the last few years, they owe it to the fans to be aggressive at the trade deadline. Trading for Snell makes sense for Boston this year and for its future. If he opts in, the Red Sox have a potential ace in 2025 with the rest of their improved rotation. Besides a few prospects, they lose and pay virtually nothing if he opts out.

Snell did not envision his 2024 going the way it has but he can end it on a contending team and pitch into October. The Red Sox have work to do to get into the playoffs but you never know where that Boston magic can lead the ballclub.

Blake Snell would thrive in Boston and he's had success pitching at Fenway Park throughout his career. He has a 3.10 ERA in five career starts there and allowed three total runs across his last three starts. He hasn’t pitched at Fenway since 2020 but maybe the Giants will make it his home ballpark.

St. Louis Cardinals

Always on the hunt for good pitching, the Cardinals might want to add an arm or two before the MLB trade deadline to bolster their playoff odds. St. Louis is on the cusp of a playoff spot entering Friday as one of six teams separated by three games in the National League wild card standings.

One significant move could vault the Cardinals into a playoff position permanently. Adding an ace pitcher might do the trick and if there's one thing the Cardinals are missing, it's a bonafide No. 1 starter. St. Louis starting pitchers rank 22nd in ERA and 17th in FIP this year. Although they have four pitchers who've tossed 100 innings this season, only Sonny Gray has an ERA below 3.99.

The Cardinals bullpen has saved their rotation this year but it's about time St. Louis' starters hold their end of the bargain. If you're going to make a move to improve an area of need, why not make it a move of significance?

Similar to his track record in Boston, Snell has pitched well in St. Louis as a pro. All three of his appearances there were quality starts and the Cardinals got to see him at the peak of his powers last season when he dazzled with seven shutout innings.

If the Cardinals view winning in their future they can’t waste a good bullpen with a mediocre starting rotation. Another solid start for Snell in a Giants uniform on Saturday will convince more teams he's ready to pitch for a contender down the stretch. The Cardinals should be one of those teams.

Houston Astros

It was shocking to see the Astros so far down the standings months into the season. It might surprise even more people to see Houston in first place in the AL West in late July. Now the Astros are inclined to work a few trades in their quest for an eighth consecutive appearance in the ALCS.

Throughout their reign as a postseason regular over the last decade, the Astros haven't been shy in adding stars during the season. They twice acquired Justin Verlander in-season and pulled a last-minute deal for Zack Greinke at the deadline in 2019. Could 2024 bring Deja vu to Houston with the acquisition of another Cy Young award-winning pitcher?

The starting rotation is an area of need for Houston and it'll likely be addressed before Tuesday's deadline. Blake Snell won’t cost much and the Astros have knocked low-risk trades out of the park before. He's a big enough name to shine atop Houston's rotation alongside a healthy Verlander. Add Framber Valdez and Ronel Blanco to the mix and the Astros have a viable playoff rotation.

This season could serve as Houston's last ride in the sun. Alex Bregman is set to become a free agent and failing to win a playoff series would drop any shred of fear teams have in matching up against the Astros. Maybe that fear is already gone, but acquiring a two-time Cy Young winner would help instill some of that back.

Blake Snell is a competitor and wouldn’t take a move to the Astros lightly. He'd bring more postseason experience to Houston's pitching staff and an edge the team might be missing. Snell in an Astros uniform would turn plenty of heads around the league.