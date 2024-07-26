There is not much hope for the San Francisco Giants to reach the postseason. Bob Melvin does not quite have the firepower on defense to rival NL West squads like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks. So, it looks like a lot of teams are looking at an angle to pick up their ace Blake Snell during the MLB Trade Deadline.

Bob Melvin and the Giants might be seeing Blake Snell move. The ace has returned to his Cy Young-winning form. This means that many teams are interested in signing the pitcher, per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. However, it may not change Bob Melvin and the Giants front office's financial flexibility at all. This is because of the way Scott Boras structured the Giants ace's contract.

Snell is set to be owed $62 million over the next two years. While the Giants have agreed to give him salary deferrals, these rights are not transferrable to any team that acquires him in the MLB Trade Deadline. This means that Snell will still take up $29.7 million of the Giants' competitive balance tax calculation. To put it into perspective, that number amounts to a little over 12.5% of their competitive balance tax calculation payroll.

However, there is a caveat to this. The Giants can still gain some financial flexibility if they do choose to offload Snell's contract in the MLB Trade Deadline. Melvin and the front office, if they do go on a fire sale, will have prorated savings of $5 million. But, the competitive balance tax savings would only amount to as much as $2 million. Clearly, offloading Melvin and shipping him away would not be as good of a choice as keeping him.

After all, there are not a lot of pitchers that the Giants can get in return to further bolster a run in the next two years.

How is Blake Snell experiencing a resurgence with the Giants amid the MLB Trade Deadline?

There was a lot of worry that coming off an injury would hamper Snell's ability to perform for the Giants. However, he has resulted in using more fastballs throughout his last three starts. As a result, his numbers have skyrocketed and if he continues this insane run he could be a late contender for the Cy Young Award.

In 18 innings pitched, Snell has allowed two runs on six hits. When broken down, this leads to him earning a flat 1.00 ERA alongside and 0.61 WHIP. His fastballs have also reached an insane average velocity of 96.1 miles per hour. There are not a lot of pitchers who can brag about after coming off an IL stint. While walks remain to be of concern for him, his pitches have gotten better throughout the season. Hopefully, he continues this for his own personal growth and stock for the MLB Trade Deadline or free agency.