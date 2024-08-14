The preliminary trial of the charges against Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco has been delayed. Franco has been charged with sexual abuse, exploitation of a minor, and human trafficking. The 23-year-old's trial, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, will now happen on September 26, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The delay was requested by the defense because they did not have all of the evidence. The minor's mother also requested a delay in her trial. A Dominican newspaper, Listin Diario, also reported that the minor's father would request the charges against Franco be thrown out. They also reported that the lawyer for the minor's father would ask for the case to be thrown out.

Franco has not played in the majors since August 12 of last year. The Rays' shortstop was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball when these allegations surfaced on social media. That designation means that the Rays are not paying Franco while his legal situation plays out. His contract has nine years and over $170 million remaining on it.

The Dominican Republic court system requires a preliminary trial to determine if the case requires a trial. If Franco does go to trial and is found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in jail.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco's allegations explained

The main allegation against Wander Franco is that he was in a relationship with a 14-year-old girl at the age of 21. Franco then allegedly gave that minor's family cash and gifts to gain “consent.” He was almost immediately placed on administrative leave, where he remains.

The authorities raided the minor's mother's house in the Dominican Republic and found cash, cars, and banknotes that were allegedly gifts from Franco. The Associated Press also reports that Franco's mother wired the minor's mother money to keep her son's name out of the transaction. Despite that, she is not implicated in the charges.

Franco will likely never play in the majors again. Considering the severity of these claims and the lengthy court battles ahead of him, it's hard to believe that the Rays would welcome him back into the organization. The Rays have already made moves to replace Franco in the lineup and defensively.

On the field, the Rays have not been the playoff-caliber team they were just a few years ago. Franco's departure lead to a sweep by the eventual-champion Texas Rangers in the American League Wild Card series. Coming into this season, they picked up Amed Rosario to fill in the gap in the infield.

This season has not gone to plan in any circumstances. The Rays sit six games out of the playoffs and are 59-60 heading into Wednesday's action. Jose Caballero has played a majority of games at shortstop, especially since Rosario was traded, and has performed poorly.

The 27-year-old Caballero is hitting .238 with an OPS+ of 89 this season. Franco left the team around this time with a .281 average and a 127 OPS+. The Rays must get better output out of Caballero assuming that Wander Franco never plays for them again.