Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners finish their series with the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Tigers prediction and pick.

Mariners-Tigers Projected Starters

Bryce Miller vs. Alex Faedo

Bryce Miller (9-7) with a 3.46 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP

Last Start: Bryce Miller went six innings in his last start, giving up three hits and a walk. He would not give up a run, taking the win over the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: In ten starts of the road, Miller is 4-4 with a 5.37 ERA and a .254 opponent batting average.

Alex Faedo (5-3) with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Faedo acts as an opener, and in his last start, went one inning, giving up three walks and no runs.

2024 Home Splits: Faedo has a 4.26 ERA at home this year with a 3-2 record.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Tigers Odds

Seattle Mariners:-1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -148

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: RSNW/BSDET

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 27th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 30th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .217 on the year with a .310 on-base percentage. He has 26 home runs and 76 RBIS. Further, he has stolen five bases and scored 52 times. Mitch Haniger has also been solid. He is hitting just .209 but he has 11 home runs and 43 RBIS. Further, he has scored 37 times. Julio Rodriguez has been solid this year. He is hitting .260 on the year with a .311 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 18 bases and scored 45 runs this year.

Cal Raliegh also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .316 over the last week with a .381 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and nine RBIs while scoring three times in the last week. Mitch Haniger continues to hit poorly but drives in runs. He is hitting .211 over the last week but has five RBIs and a run scored. Randy Arozarena is also starting to get hot since being traded from the Rays. He is hitting .389 in the last week with three RBIs and five runs scored. The Mariners have not been hitting well, but are getting one base. They have hit just .207 in the last week, but have a .315 on-base percentage. Further, they have six home runs and 29 runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 21st in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 26th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. With Riley Green on the IL, it is Matt Vierling leading the offense. Vierling is hitting .255 this year with a .295 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 46 RIBS, and has scored 58 times on the season. Colt Keith is also having a solid year. Keith is hitting .253 this year with a .307 on-base percentage. Keith has 11 home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 43 times on the year. Gio Urshela rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .247 this year, with five home runs and 35 RBIS. He has also scored 25 times.

Jake Rogers comes into the game hot. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two home runs and eight RBIs. Further, he has scored three times. Matt Vierling is scoring a ton of runs. He is hitting .353 in the last week with a home run and three RBIs. He has scored six times. Gio Urshela is also playing well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, three RBIS and four runs scored. The Tigers have been hitting well. They have hit .268 in nthe last week with nine home runs and 32 runs scored.

Current members of the Tigers have 23 at-bats against Bryce Miller. They have hit just .174 against him. Jake Rogers, Zach McKinstry, Kerry Carpenter, and Javier Baez all have one hit against Miller. The only extra-base hit comes from McKinistry, as he is one for six. Further, none of them have an RBI against Miller.

Final Mariners-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Tigers come into this game hot. In the last six games, they have scored 32 runs, which is good for over five runs per game. The Mariners have been just as good though, scoring 29 runs in their last six games. The pitching match-up in this day game could also lead to more runs being scored. With the over-already hitting in the pitching duel between George Kirby and Tarik Skubal, it is a fair bet to assume it will hit again with lower-level pitchers.

Final Mariners-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-110)