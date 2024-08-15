ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Nationals take on the NL East division leader Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Nationals-Phillies Projected Starters

Mitchell Parker vs. Zack Wheeler

Mitchell Parker (6-6) with a 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 112.2 innings pitched, 92K/29BB, .244 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: No Decision, 6.1 innings, 8 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 4.78 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52.2 innings pitched, 44K/20BB, .257 oBA

Zack Wheeler (11-5) with a 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 142.2 innings pitched, 156K/43BB, .195 oBA

Last Start: at Arizona Diamondbacks: 6 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 2.48 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 76.1 innings pitched, 87K/22BB, .187 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Phillies Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +220

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: MASN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Parker is having a pretty good season, and he needs to be at his best on Thursday. Parker has a very good walk rate, and he gets a decent amount of opposing batters to chase pitches out of the zone. The Phillies will prove to be a tough matchup for them, but they are also not playing well. In fact, heading into Wednesday, the Phillies have lost four straight games. They are scoring less than three runs per game in those games, as well. Parker needs to take advantage of a struggling team if the Nationals want to win this game.

Washington is batting .282 in the month of August. Along with that, the Nationals have hit 33 extra base hits, and they have scored over five runs per game. Their record does not show this, but the Nationals have been hitting the ball exceptionally well. Scoring five runs or more per game is an easy way to win. When the Nationals score just four runs in a game, they are 41-20. If they can out up four runs in this game, they will be able to pull off the win.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zack Wheeler is one of the best pitchers in the MLB, and his performance this year has shown that. Along with that, Wheeler has already pitched against the Nationals once this season. He was able to shut down the Nationals in that game. Wheeler threw 7.1 innings, allowed just two runs and struck out six in the win. The Nationals are not the best hitting team, so Wheeler should be able to replicate that success. Another start like that will guarantee the Phillies a win Thursday night.

Philadelphia, as mentioned, is not playing their best right now. However, they still have a very solid offense. The Phillies are top-10 in batting average, slugging percentage, home runs, and total hits. They can turn it around at any moment, so it would not be surprising to see this be the game that happens. If the Phillies start playing well again, they are a dangerous team, and they will win this game.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

It is hard to bet against Zack Wheeler. That is why I will not being betting against him. The Phillies are not only the better team, but they have the better pitcher on the mound. I like the Phillies to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-128)