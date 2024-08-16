ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Mercury take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Our WNBA odds series has our Mercury Fever prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mercury Fever.

The Indiana Fever play their first WNBA game after the midseason Olympic break. Caitlin Clark, snubbed in the selection process for Team USA, got to spend several weeks relaxing and stepping away from basketball. She is now fresh and rested and ready to make a run at a playoff spot. The Fever received good news on Thursday night when the team chasing them for the seventh of eight WNBA playoff spots, the Chicago Sky, lost to the Phoenix Mercury. Now the Fever meet the Mercury in the renewal of a matchup which has provided wild plot twists in the 2024 WNBA.

How crazy has this particular matchup been this season? The Phoenix Mercury led the Fever by 15 points several weeks ago in Phoenix, and then by six points in the final 3:30, but the Fever hung around and surged late to win in the desert. The rematch came not that much later in Indianapolis. The Fever built a lead of close to 30 points before the Mercury trimmed the lead under five points in the final minutes before the Fever survived a fourth-quarter collapse to win again. Tidal wave-level in-game shifts have marked this series. What will happen next?

Here are the Mercury-Fever WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mercury-Fever Odds

Phoenix Mercury: +3 (-108)

Moneyline: +134

Indiana Fever: -3 (-112)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 173.5 (-112)

Under: 173.5 (-108)

How to Watch Mercury vs Caitlin Clark, Fever

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Mercury Could Cover The Spread

The Mercury's veteran players, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, did not play extended minutes in the latter stages of the Olympics. This kept them fresh for the restart of the WNBA season on Thursday in a 20-point win over Chicago. Because Phoenix's older players were not overworked at the Olympic Games, those players can be fully productive and impactful for the Mercury in this resumption of the WNBA season. Moreover, because Phoenix defeated Chicago so easily on Thursday — the Merc led by 18 points after one quarter and wound up winning by 20 in a game which was never close — the starters were able to get some fourth-quarter rest, putting the team in good position to play one night later against Indiana.

Also: Kahleah Copper is a star. She helped Team USA win gold against France this past Sunday. Then she scored 29 points to bury Chicago on Thursday. She is on a roll and will not be denied in a game the Mercury badly want to win after losing twice to the Fever earlier in the season.

Why The Fever Could Cover The Spread

The Fever are rested, and Caitlin Clark has had a month to study, learn, and prepare for the home stretch in her rookie WNBA season. The Fever definitely got better in late June and early July. Now they play a Phoenix team which is playing back-to-back games. The Mercury are the only WNBA team which is being asked to play on consecutive nights to resume the season after the Olympic break. It's doubtful the Merc will be as sharp here as they were in Chicago on Thursday.

Final Mercury-Fever Prediction & Pick

Knowing how volatile the first two Merc-Fever games have been this season, and knowing that there's a classic rest-versus-rust dynamic at play here, we advise you to stay away from this game.

Final Mercury-Fever Prediction & Pick: Fever -3