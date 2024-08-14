ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Marlins are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Marlins-Phillies Projected Starters

Edward Cabrera vs. Tyler Phillips

Edward Cabrera (2-3) with a 5.20 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 55.1 innings pitched, 68K/31BB, .232 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Diego Padres: No Decision, 7 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 5 starts, 7.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20.1 innings pitched, 30K/11BB, .253 oBA

Tyler Phillips (4-1) with a 4.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 31.2 innings pitched, 23K/6BB, .237 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Dodgers: Win, 5 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 2 starts, 2.40 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 15 innings pitched, 9K/1BB, .196 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Phillies Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +164

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins will have Edward Cabrera on the mound. His potential is off the charts, so it is easy to see why they like him so much. He does have some control issues, but there are plenty of things he does well. Cabrera has a high whiff rate, and he gets a lot of strikeouts, as well. Cabrera also gets a decent amount of ground balls. He has to limit his walks and get the Phillies to roll over if the Marlins want to win this game.

Tyler Phillips has not thrown the ball well for the Phillies this month. In two months this month, Phillips has allowed 12 runs on 11 hits through just 6.2 innings. He is not much of a strikeout pitcher, so Phillips pounds the zone. That gets him in trouble occasionally. The Marlins have to do damage on his misses over the plate. If they can do that, the Marlins will win this game.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Phillips is throwing the ball decently well. Phillips has a low average exit velocity, high chase rate, low walk rate, and low hard hit percentage. He is not having a great August, but his July was fantastic. Phillips needs to go back to pitching how he did in July. Luckily, the Marlins are are not great on offense. Miami has a high whiff rate, and the highest chase rate in the MLB. Phillips has a great chance to lead the Phillies to a win while shutting down the Marlins Wednesday night.

Philadelphia can really hit. One thing they need to do in this game is keep the bat on their shoulder, though, Edward Cabrera has a problem with his control as his walk rate is in the seventh percentile in the MLB. The Phillies have taken the sixth-most walks in the MLB, so they do a good job not chasing pitches out of the zone. If Philadelphia can continue to take their walks, they are going to have runners in scoring position often.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Cabrera's walk problem is too much for me to look over. I think it will put him in too much trouble, and the Phillies will get the best of him. I will take the Phillies to win this game and cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+114)