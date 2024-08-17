ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to introduce another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's MLB slate as we see an interleague matchup between two divisional leaders taking place. The Cleveland Guardians will face the Milwaukee Brewers for a competitive three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Brewers prediction and pick.

Guardians-Brewers Projected Starters

Tanner Bibee (RHP) vs. Freddy Peralta (RHP)

Tanner Bibee (10-4) with a 3.39 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 137 K, 127.1 IP

Last Start: 8/11 @ MIN (W) – 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: (6-2) with a 2.88 ERA, .227 OBA, 71 K, 68.2 IP

Freddy Peralta (7-7) with a 4.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 159 K, 131.1 IP

Last Start: 8/12 vs. LAD (L) – 6.0 IP, 4 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-4) with a 4.54 ERA, .236 OBA, 81 K, 67.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Brewers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +110

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Brewers

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT

TV: FOX, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Guardians are currently leading the American League Central by four games over the Twins and they're tied with the Orioles and Yankees for the best record in the majors. After losing seven straight recently, they've bounced back resiliently with five consecutive wins, including their most recent sweep over the Chicago Cubs. They'll hope to continue their interleague success taking on this Brewers team for their first and only meeting of the season. Their bats are firing on all cylinders at the moment and they've been very consistent in notching lopsided extra-base hits through their last few games.

Tanner Bibee will see the start here behind his impressive 6-2 record on the road. His ERA has remained below 3.00 on the road through this point of the season and he's hoping to continue those trends against a worn-down Milwaukee lineup. He's limited his home runs to just nine on the road and does a great job of forcing the ground ball and allowing his All-Star infield to make the plays for him. Look for Bibee to see continued success during this game.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently leading the National League Central by nine games over the Reds and Cardinals. They've gone a solid 7-3 over their last 10 games and they've slowly been widening the gap between them and the next best teams in the division. They'll have a long road the rest of the way as they recently just lost Christian Yelich to a season-ending injury. As one of their most consistent and top-performing bats, they'll have to do a ton of work in finding someone to match his production from the plate. It won't be easy to fill the shoes of the former MVP, but the Brewers will have to make do as one of the frontrunners in the National League.

Freddy Peralta will receive the nod in this game as he looks to improve his 3-4 record on the road. His team has gone 2-3 in his last five starts and he's given up four earned runs during each of his last two appearances. It hasn't been the polished season he's used to seeing as the head of this rotation, but his team has done more than enough in providing him run support during his starts. Look for him to sit down on his pitches early as he tries to make an impression early in this homestand.

Final Guardians-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are firmly leading their divisions and they're both serious contenders to lift the AL and NL pennants later down the road. The Guardians have been playing very well over their last few games as they've gotten back on track and onto their winning ways. Tanner Bibee gives them a great shot in this game and he's been stellar in all of his road appearances thus far.

It will be very interesting to see how the Brewers perform moving forward without Christian Yelich and his absence will certainly be felt from an offensive standpoint. Ultimately, it may take some time for them to replace his production, but we don't see the Brewers relinquishing this lead within their division.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Milwaukee Brewers to get the win behind Freddy Peralta as they perform for their leader in Christian Yelich. We should see an inspired performance out of the home team and I expect them to take at least one game during this current series at home.

Final Guardians-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-130)