With Tom Brady's first season as an NFL media member looming, the legend received a quick lesson on how mentioning New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in a hypothetical situation can be misconstrued without the proper context. After mentioning Jones, Tom Brady drew big laughs while speaking on a panel at Fanatics Fest on Friday.

He joined ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith, mentioning Daniel Jones throwing a hypothetical interception that made the crowd react from many fans attending the event.

“Let's say Daniel Jones throws an interception,” Brady said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Brady attempted to backtrack based on the crowd's immediate reaction.

“I didn't mean to say it like that. I wasn't even being critical of Daniel Jones,” he said. “Maybe I was a little bit.”

Still, Brady used the quarterback as an example of how difficult it is for an analyst to truly dissect what went wrong on a play that resulted in an interception without knowing the ins and outs of a team's defense, in contrast to the offense's approach to that same play.

“I don't want to be critical because, in some ways, I don't necessarily know exactly what the problem was on that play,” Brady explained, per Ben Fawkes' X, formerly Twitter. “Let's say Daniel Jones throws an interception.”

The whole context of a quote means everything in journalism. The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a 10-year, $375 million contract as lead color commentator with Fox Sports.

Tom Brady and Eli Manning exchange playful jabs ahead of Fanatics Fest

Tom Brady and the only NFL quarterback who beat him in two Super Bowls, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, went viral last month. A video of the two quarterbacks signing Manning's jersey in the lead-up to Fanatics Fest surfaced online, demonstrating to fans how the mere sight of Manning's Giants uniform can trigger quite a response from the legendary quarterback.

“F*** off,” Brady wrote onto Manning's jersey, to which Eli replied, “Good game.” A clever response from the quarterback who just beats Brady in Super Bowls.

In 2007, Manning and the Giants spoiled the New England Patriots' perfect season. In a game revered as one of the biggest upsets in NFL history, the Giants beat the Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII.

Then, the Patriots lost to the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI. New York's defense held the Patriots to a scoreless fourth quarter before the Giants tacked on six points in the final frame, edging out a 21-17 victory. Manning earned his second Super Bowl MVP award.