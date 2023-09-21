Los Angeles relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol waited seven years to see his mother again. He finally got the chance recently when he reunited with his mom, Ysmalia, as she was met by her son at the airport. The dramatic moment was caught on video and it’s one that’s truly amazing and touching to watch. It was one of utter joy and pure love between a mother and her son.

Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol reunites with his mom after 7 years apart 🥹💙 (via @Dodgers)pic.twitter.com/ceUtYz98qB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2023

Brusdar Graterol simply could not hold back his tears when he saw her mother at last. Anyone would have the same reaction after being apart from one’s mother over such a long period of time.

It took years for Ysmalia to visit her son in the United States primarily because of the cold relationship between the US and Graterol’s home country of Venezuela. It was only recently when Ysmalia got the requirement she needed to be able to fly to the United States and see her son after years of trying.

On Tuesday, Ysmalia got the chance to watch his son pitch in an MLB game for the first time and Brusdar Graterol did not disappoint. He pitched a scoreless inning to help the Dodgers score a 3-2 win at home over the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Graterol made his big league debut back in 2019 when he was still with the Minnesota Twins. The Twins traded him to the Dodgers in 2020 and signed multiple one-year deals with Los Angeles, including the $1.225 million contract he inked last January to avoid arbitration.

So far in the 2023 MLB season, Graterol has a 4-2 record with a 1.28 ERA and seven saves across 64 games played.