The Los Angeles Dodgers’ closer situation is undecided heading into Spring Training. Evan Phillips is a strong candidate for the job. Brusdar Graterol is another potential closing option for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers. Graterol recently sent out a heartwarming message to fans ahead of Spring Training, per Graterol’s Twitter.

Dodger fans thank you for supporting us and believe in us love you all 🦾❤️🙏🏾 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jIQ2bsjSUW — brusdar graterol (@BrusdarGraterol) February 7, 2023

“Dodger fans thank you for supporting us and believe in us love you all.”

Graterol has impressed since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2020 campaign. The hard-throwing right-hander posted a 3.09 ERA in 23 games for the Dodgers during their World Series championship season. Although he struggled in 2021, pitching to the tune of a 4.59 ERA, Brusdar Graterol rebounded in 2022. He ultimately recorded a superb 3.26 ERA over the course of 46 games.

Craig Kimbrel was acquired by the Dodgers prior to the 2022 season to be their closer. He ended up losing the job down the stretch and Los Angeles turned to a bullpen-by-committee of sorts. And Roberts may opt for a similar approach in 2023 unless a reliever runs away with the gig.

Phillips and Graterol are likely the front-runners for the closer job heading into Spring Training. It should be noted that Los Angeles features a deep bullpen and there are other alternatives as well. Too much depth is never a bad thing in baseball.

Graterol may be in line to take another step forward in whichever role he is given in 2023. Regardless of who the Dodgers’ closer is this year, the bullpen projects to be amongst the best in the sport.