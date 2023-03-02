Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson is progressing, but might not be ready for opening day, Los Angeles Times Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris wrote in a Thursday tweet.

He was placed on the injured list after a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in July. Daniel Hudson’s knee bent awkwardly as he was trying to chase a hit from Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., causing him to collapse to the ground and hold his knee before he went off the field with the training staff.

“It doesn’t look good from all indications,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Things can happen, but I just don’t see how it’s not the end of his season. So it’s potentially a huge loss for us.”

The former Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals pitcher played in 25 games for the Dodgers in 2022. He earned a 2-3 record, a 2.22 ERA, a 0.904 WHIP and five saves as a reliever.

“(Daniel Hudson) ‘s a guy that we count on in a lot of different ways,” Roberts said. “On the field, one of the leaders in the clubhouse, always doing the right thing, saying the right thing. And obviously with Blake down, we’ve relied heavily on him in leverage spots. To not have him with us, there’s an exponential effect to our ballclub. But we’ve got to move forward.”

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler began his throwing program with the Dodgers yesterday, but it’s still too soon to know whether he will be able to pitch at all this year after having Tommy John surgery last season, wrote Harris.

Walker Buehler was brutally honest about the rehab from his second Tommy John Surgery in an interview with Bally Sports National MLB Insider Russell Dorsey.

“Things are good,” Buehler said. “Almost three months into the rehab now, something I’ve done before and going through it again now is a little bit different, being older, having played in the big leagues now.