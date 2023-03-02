Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler began his throwing program with the Dodgers yesterday, Los Angeles Times Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“It’s still too soon to know whether he will be able to pitch at all this year after having Tommy John surgery last season,” wrote Harris.

Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery in August, the second of his career, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2022 season. He played in 12 games for the Dodgers in 2022, earning a 6-3 record with an ERA of 4.02, a WHIP of 1.292 and one shutout in 65 innings pitched.

“From the sounds of it, it went as well as could possibly be expected,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “In talking to Dr. ElAttrache earlier, he felt really confident about it.

“He felt like he went in and got it back in good order. And so now, we just go into the progression part of it, and hopefully get [Buehler] back as soon as possible. But there’s no sugarcoating it, it’s a tough blow.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Walker Buehler was brutally honest about the rehab from his second Tommy John Surgery in an interview with Bally Sports National MLB Insider Russell Dorsey.

“Things are good,” Buehler said. “Almost three months into the rehab now, something I’ve done before and going through it again now is a little bit different, being older, having played in the big leagues now.

“The first one was more the uncertainty of it, if I’m ever going to make it, if I’m ever going to play. This one just trying to get back to who I can be. So things are going good so far.”

Walker Buehler underwent Tommy Johns surgery for the first time in his career in 2015 to repair the Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) in his right elbow, the same year he was drafted by the Dodgers in the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Vanderbilt University.