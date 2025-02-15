The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off a World Series championship. In fact, LA has earned two championships in the Dave Roberts era. Will the 52-year-old manager receive an extension before his contract expires following the 2025 season?

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Roberts is “very hopeful” to have an extension before the 2025 regular season gets underway.

“Obviously, I love being here,” Roberts said, via Ardaya. “I haven’t shied away from that. I’m confident it’s going to get done. Right now, being here, I’m just really focused on these guys and pouring into them and just trying to get better and do something really special for this ’25 club.”

Will Dodgers sign Dave Roberts to contract extension?

Who wouldn't want to be the manager of the Dodgers right now? The team has added no shortage of superstars, and their roster looks like it was created in MLB The Show.

Roberts has been successful with the Dodgers, even before their Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman-led super-team was created. Los Angeles has reached the Fall Classic four times under Roberts' watch, earning two championships. Roberts has also never finished a season with a losing record during his time as the manager of the Dodgers.

He has continued to improve when it comes to in-game situations such as bullpen management. Sure, fans question his decisions at times, but that's destined to occur in baseball.

Perhaps most importantly, the Dodgers players seem to respect the manager. Some managers begin to lose the clubhouse after many years of leading a team, and it becomes clear that change is necessary. Roberts is about to enter his 10th season in LA and there seemingly has been very few issues with his relationship with the players.

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will sign Roberts to an extension. However, one has to imagine that LA is open to the idea of Dave Roberts managing the ball club for years to come.